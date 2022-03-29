S&P 500   4,575.52
DOW   34,955.89
QQQ   364.91
The Bottom Is In For Paypal
3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
Tesla seeks 2nd stock split in less than 2 years
Busch beer heiress Valentine enters Missouri US Senate race
Ukraine's other fight: Growing food for itself and the world
3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/29/2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today things pick up on with the Case-Shiller national home price index, the FHFA national house price index, and the consumer confidence index on the docket. Job openings and quits will also be due out. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, March 29:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO -- $36.19) operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. Academy Sports and Outdoors will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN -- $20.41) operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. Conn's will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

The Lovesac Co. (NASDAQ:LOVE -- $47.17) designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. Lovesac will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

McCormick & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MKC -- $97.62) manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. McCormick will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC -- $8.63) operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. Solo Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM -- $51.25) produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. Cal-Maine Foods will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY -- $48.80) engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. Chewy will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU -- $331.78) designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. Lululemon Athletica will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Micron Inc. (NASDAQ:MU -- $79.86) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN -- $31.33) manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. MillerKnoll will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS -- $44.75) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. Progress Software will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH -- $84.31) operates as an apparel company worldwide. PVH will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

RH (NYSE:RH -- $367.50) operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. RH will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH -- $11.57) operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. Sportsman's Warehouse will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT -- $50.80) provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. Verint Systems will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the ADP employment report, the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revision, data on gross domestic income, and fourth-quarter profits will be out on Wednesday.   

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


