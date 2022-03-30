Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/30/2022

The ADP employment report, the fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revision, data on gross domestic income, and fourth-quarter profits will be out today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, March 30:

AerCap N.V. (NYSE:AER -- $56.17) engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. AerCap will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX -- $172.39) develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. BioNTech will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM -- $24.22) distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Core & Main will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE -- $171.39) operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. Five Below will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM -- $82.62) distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. MSC Industrial will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX -- $132.53) provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. Paychex will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR -- $29.93) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Phreesia will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH -- $31.40) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. UiPath will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will be busy as ever, with initial and continuing jobless claims out before the open, as well as nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending. Also out before the open are the PCE price index for February, the Core PCE price index, data on real disposable income, and real consumer spending. Shortly after markets open, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

