Today's Stock Market News & Events: 3/31/2022

Today will be busy as ever, with initial and continuing jobless claims out before the open, as well as nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending. Also out before the opening bell rings are the PCE price index for February, the Core PCE price index, data on real disposable income, and real consumer spending. Shortly after markets open this morning, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, March 31:

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR -- $3.30) operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Sharecare will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA -- $47.46) operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. Walgreens Boots Alliance will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB -- $7.59) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. BlackBerry will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND -- $6.02) provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. Blend Labs will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT -- $22.47) provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. Duck Creek Technologies will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO -- $43.00) provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. nCino will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, this jam-packed week will close out with a slew of economic indicators including nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and labor-force participation rates in those aged 25 to 54. Also on tap is the final Markit manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, data on construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

