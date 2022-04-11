Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/11/2022

The economic calendar will be packing a punch during this holiday-shortened week, with the market closing for the week on Thursday in observance of Good Friday on April 15. Inflation will remain at the top of investors' minds, as key expectations from the New York Federal Reserve and the University of Michigan roll in this week. Plus, the consumer price index (CPI) for March is due out, in addition to manufacturing, retail sales, and business inventories data. All this will be released among a slew of other relevant economic indicators.

The earnings calendar is packed with big names this week, too. These names include Goldman Sachs (GS), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), UnitedHealth (UNH), Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), CarMax (KMX), Citigroup (C), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Morgan Stanley (MS), Rite Aid (RAD), U.S. Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Today brings the New York Federal Reserve's annual and three-year inflation expectations.

No public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 11.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is due out. Investors can also expect monthly and year-over-year CPI and core CPI data to be released, in addition to a federal budget deficit update.

TRADER NOTE FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 11: The U.S. stock market will be closed for the full day on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. April expiration options will expire on Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

