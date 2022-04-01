Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/1/2022

As we kick off a new month, it's critical to note that, while all three indexes managed to take home notable monthly gains, all three suffered steep losses for the first quarter. This marks the S&P 500's first quarterly deficit since 2020.

Today this jam-packed week will close out with a slew of economic indicators including nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, average hourly earnings, and labor-force participation rates in those aged 25 to 54. Also on tap is the final Markit manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, data on construction spending, and motor vehicle sales.

No public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 1.

Looking ahead to next week, a few key events will keep Wall Street on their toes. The S&P Global (Markit) services purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out on Tuesday, hinting at the U.S. economy's health. Just one day later, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes, giving investors even more clues as to when the next rate hike may be coming, amid the central bank's increasingly hawkish stance.

The earnings slate is nearly bare next week, though Acuity Brands (AYI), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), SMART Global (SGH), and WD-40 (WDFC) will all report.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

