S&P 500   4,439.95 (+0.62%)
DOW   34,474.85 (+0.49%)
QQQ   345.39 (+1.32%)
AAPL   168.72 (+1.79%)
MSFT   286.96 (+0.60%)
FB   218.98 (+1.16%)
GOOGL   2,590.48 (+0.54%)
AMZN   3,071.64 (+1.63%)
TSLA   1,005.70 (+3.05%)
NVDA   219.63 (+0.21%)
BABA   100.45 (-1.08%)
NIO   19.58 (-0.61%)
AMD   96.90 (-0.48%)
CGC   6.89 (+0.00%)
MU   72.51 (+0.67%)
T   19.60 (-0.15%)
GE   90.71 (+1.16%)
F   15.58 (+1.96%)
DIS   132.63 (+1.52%)
AMC   17.83 (-4.75%)
PFE   52.76 (-2.17%)
PYPL   110.74 (+0.85%)
BA   177.19 (+1.23%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/12/2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is due out. Investors can also expect monthly and year-over-year CPI and core CPI data to be released, in addition to a federal budget deficit update. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 12:

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI -- $34.78) engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. Albertsons will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX -- $103.17) operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will be slow as far as economic data is concerned, besides the release of the latest producer price index (PPI).

TRADER NOTE FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 11: The U.S. stock market will be closed for the full day on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. April expiration options will expire on Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


