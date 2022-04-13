Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/13/2022

Today will be slow as far as economic data is concerned, besides the release of the latest producer price index (PPI).

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 13:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY -- $17.97) operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. Bed Bath & Beyond will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK -- $716.83) is a publicly owned investment manager. BlackRock will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL -- $38.62) provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. Delta Air Lines will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST -- $57.69) engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. Fastenal will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC -- $155.05) provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. First Republic Bank will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM -- $131.54) operates as a financial services company worldwide. JPMorgan Chase will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.



Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR -- $30.90) operates as a connectivity company in North America. Shaw Communications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD -- $30.96) operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. Washington Federal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims are due out. Retail sales data, business inventories, and the import price index will come out as well, while the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index for April, and five-year inflation expectations.

TRADER NOTE FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 11: The U.S. stock market will be closed for the full day on Friday, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. April expiration options will expire on Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

