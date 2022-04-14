Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/14/2022

Today initial and continuing jobless claims are due out. Retail sales data, business inventories, and the import price index will come out as well, while the University of Michigan will release its consumer sentiment index for April, and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 14:

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY -- $43.37) provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. Ally Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C -- $50.15) provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Citigroup will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NYSE:ERIC -- $9.36) provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. Ericsson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS -- $321.97) provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. Goldman Sachs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS -- $84.13) provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Morgan Stanley will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC -- $178.44) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. PNC will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR -- $113.91) provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. Progressive will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD -- $7.49) operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. Rite Aid will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT -- $82.85) provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. State Street will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM -- $101.50) manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. Taiwan Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB -- $50.61) provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. U.S. Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH -- $537.00) operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. UnitedHealth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC -- $48.54) provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. Wells Fargo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The U.S. stock market will be closed for the full day tomorrow, April 15, in observance of Good Friday. April expiration options will expire on Thursday, April 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET. Though markets will be closed on Friday, the Empire state manufacturing index, the industrial production index, as well as capacity utilization data are still on tap.

Looking ahead to the next full week of trading, things will be relatively quiet in terms of economic data. The beginning of the week will feature housing and building data, with jobless claim updates and the purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) due out later on in the week.

Wall Street, instead, will have its attention squarely fixed on the beginning of a new earnings season, and the agenda is packed with highly anticipated reports. Quarterly results from American Airlines (AAL), Anthem (ANTM), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ), are just a few to highlight a huge earnings slate.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.