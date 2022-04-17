S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
Live Updates | Russia announces general's death in battle
EXPLAINER: Why is US upset about Mexico's electricity law?
Live Updates | Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade
Live Updates | Celebrity chef's kitchen bombed in Kharkiv
Live Updates | Austrian leader says Putin in 'own war logic’
FDA investigating Lucky Charms after reports of illness
Oil tanker runs aground off Tunisian coast
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/15/2022

Last updated on Sunday, April 17, 2022

This is a quick reminder that the markets are closed today, April 15. Banks will also be closed today, so any deposits or withdrawals will take an additional day to complete. Equity and ETF options set to expire today expired yesterday. The markets will reopen again for a normal trading week on Monday, April 18, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

In case you missed any stock market news this week, we have compiled a 5-minute catch-up on this holiday-shortened week here. This week was packed to the brim with earnings reports, especially focused on bank stocks. We also cover what investors need to focus on next, with the S&P 500 having gone 70 trading days without hitting a record high. That hasn't happened since 2018!

Though markets will be closed today, the Empire state manufacturing index, the industrial production index, as well as capacity utilization data are still on tap.

There are no public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 15.

Looking ahead to next week, things will be kind of quiet on the economic data front. At the beginning of the week, investors will dig through housing and building data. Jobless claim updates and the purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) are due out later on in the week.

Traders, instead, will have its attention squarely fixed on the beginning of a new earnings season, and the agenda is packed with highly anticipated reports that are due out next week. Quarterly results from American Airlines (AAL), Anthem (ANTM), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ), are just a few to highlight a huge earnings slate next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


