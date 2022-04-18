Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/18/2022

Things will pretty quiet on the economic data front this week. At the beginning of this week, investors will dig through housing and building data. Jobless claim updates and the purchasing managers' indexes (PMI) are due out later on in the week.

Traders, instead, will have its attention squarely fixed on the beginning of a new earnings season, and the agenda is packed with highly anticipated reports that are due out next week. Quarterly results from American Airlines (AAL), Anthem (ANTM), AT&T (T), Bank of America (BAC), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), Procter & Gamble (PG), Tesla (TSLA), and Verizon (VZ), are just a few to highlight a huge earnings slate this week.

Today features the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 18:

Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC -- $37.57) provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Bank of America will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (NYSE:BK -- $47.29) provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The Bank of New York Mellon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW -- $82.75) provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF -- $37.70) operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. Synchrony Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. (NYSE:ELS -- $78.74) is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. Equity Lifestyle Properties will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB -- $12.11) provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. F.N.B. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE -- $15.56) operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. Hope Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT -- $172.01) provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. J.B. Hunt Transport will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Bank Holdings Corp. (NYSE:NBHC -- $38.69) operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. National Bank will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP -- $84.93) operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Pinnacle Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Building permits and housing starts are both due out.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

