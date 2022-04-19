Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/19/2022

Building permits and housing starts are both due out today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 19:

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI -- $94.19) manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. Badger Meter will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG -- $41.23) operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. Citizens Financial Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH -- $70.47) operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Commerce Bancshares will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB -- $39.07) operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Fifth Third will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL -- $41.64) provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. Halliburton will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS -- $83.53) operates as a play and entertainment company. Hasbro will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM -- $39.69) provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. Iridium Communications will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ -- $177.66) researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. Johnson & Johnson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT -- $467.44) engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. Lockheed Martin will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN -- $88.76) provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. ManpowerGroup will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD -- $163.00) is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. Prologis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY -- $266.61) provides commercial banking products and services. Signature Bank will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Silvergate Capital Corp. (NYSE:SI -- $116.31) operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. Silvergate Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV -- $185.22) provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. Travelers Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Truist Financial Corp. (NYSE:TFC -- $52.66) provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. Truist will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE:FHN -- $23.10) operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. First Horizon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fulton Financial Corp. (NYSE:FHN -- $15.99) operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. Fulton Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC -- $48.48) operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. Hancock Whitney will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE:IBM -- $126.17) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. IBM will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR -- $63.94) operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. Interactive Brokers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Marten Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTN -- $15.95) operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Marten Transport will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX -- $337.86) provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. Netflix will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC -- $78.60) provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. Omnicom will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PacWest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PACW -- $38.01) operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. PacWest Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR -- $76.55) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stride Inc. (NYSE:LRN -- $34.86) provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Stride will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI -- $31.28) operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. United Community Banks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wintrust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WTFC -- $89.31) operates as a financial holding company. Wintrust Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, existing home sales are slated for release, alongside the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book update.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.