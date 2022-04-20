Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/20/2022

Existing home sales are slated for release today, alongside the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book update.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 20:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT -- $119.98) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Abbott Laboratories will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM -- $517.04) operates as a health benefits company in the United States. Anthem will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML -- $617.15) develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. ASML will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Avient Corp. (NYSE:AVNT -- $47.88) provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. Avient will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Baker Hughes Co. (NASDAQ:BKR -- $36.74) provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. Baker Hughes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA -- $90.06) provides various financial products and services. Comerica will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

GATX Corp. (NYSE:GATX -- $119.60) operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. GATX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG -- $16.60) provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. Healthcare Services Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD -- $308.78) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. Lithia Motors will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

M&T Bank Corp. (NYSE:MTB -- $162.04) operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. M&T Bank will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX -- $263.71) operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. MarketAxess will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NASDAQ Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ -- $181.04) operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. NASDAQ will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Procter & Gamble Co. (NASDAQ:PG -- $159.41) provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. Procter & Gamble will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI -- $58.48) operates as a communications and media company in Canada. Rogers Communications will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE:AA -- $86.58) produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. Alcoa will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN -- $12.84) is a real estate investment trust in the United States. Brandywine Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA -- $101.77) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Carvana will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Inc. (NYSE:RQI -- $16.35) is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc. Cohen & Steers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI -- $193.87) owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. Crown Castle will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ:CSX -- $35.29) provides rail-based freight transportation services. CSX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF -- $23.54) operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. CVB Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX -- $218.43) provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. Equifax will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR -- $63.58) is a real estate investment trust. First Industrial Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL -- $102.69) provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. Globe Life will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU -- $102.69) engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. Kaiser Aluminum will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI -- $19.60) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. Kinder Morgan will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Knight-Swift Inc. (NYSE:KNX -- $47.31) provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Knight-Swift will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX -- $479.19) designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Landstar System Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR -- $147.81) provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Landstar System will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

RLI Inc. (NYSE:RLI -- $111.03) underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. RLI will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SEI Investments Co. (NASDAQ:SEIC -- $59.12) is a publicly owned asset management holding company. SEI Investments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG -- $74.77) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust. SL Green Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sleep Number Corp. (NASDAQ:SNBR -- $52.33) offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. Sleep Number will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Steel Dynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD -- $91.98) operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. Steel Dynamics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:THC -- $84.33) operates as a diversified healthcare services company. Tenet Healthcare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA -- $1,028.15) designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. Tesla will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI -- $58.12) operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Texas Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UMPQ -- $18.56) operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. Umpqua Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL -- $45.95) provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. United Airlines will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI -- $246.24) produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. Valmont will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims are scheduled. In addition, leading economic indicators are on the docket.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

