Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/21/2022

Initial and continuing jobless claims are scheduled for today. In addition, leading economic indicators are on the docket.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 21:

ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB -- $31.80) engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. ABB will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK -- $58.69) provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Alaska Air will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL -- $19.48) operates as a network air carrier. American Airlines will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T -- $19.43) provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. AT&T will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. (NASDAQ:AUB -- $37.99) operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. Atlantic Union Bankshares will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN -- $105.61) operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. AutoNation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Banc of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC -- $18.90) operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. Banc of California will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE:BKU -- $43.88) operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. BankUnited will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX -- $120.39) is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. Blackstone will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB -- $31.27) operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. Columbia Banking will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR -- $280.38) designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. Danaher will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV -- $155.52) provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. Dover will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW -- $67.54) provides various materials science solutions for packaging, infrastructure, mobility, and consumer applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dow will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC -- $80.56) operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. East West Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX -- $49.90) engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. Freeport-McMoRan will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Genuine Parts Co. (NYSE:GPC -- $137.67) distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. Genuine Parts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI -- $157.67) operates as an equipment rental supplier in the United States and internationally. Herc Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Home Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:HOMB -- $23.32) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Home Bancshares will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Huntington Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HBAN -- $14.24) operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. Huntington Bancshares will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY -- $21.75) operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. KeyCorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC -- $174.41) provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. Marsh & McLennan will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE -- $81.51) generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. NextEra Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NextEra Energy Partners L.P. (NYSE:NEP -- $74.99) acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. NextEra Energy Partners will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Nucor Corp. (NYSE:NUE -- $169.25) manufactures and sells steel and steel products. Nucor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR -- $54.32) provides various water solutions worldwide. Pentair will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM -- $103.05) manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. Philip Morris International will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL -- $431.82) distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. Pool will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX -- $138.45) provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. Quest Diagnostics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR -- $44.78) operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. Sandy Spring Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Snap-On Inc. (NYSE:SNA -- $226.32) manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. Snap-On will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Sonoco Products Co. (NYSE:SON -- $65.91) manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Sonoco Products will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV -- $47.78) operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. Synovus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ:TSCO -- $221.09) operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Tractor Supply will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

TRI Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH -- $21.18) engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. TRI Pointe Homes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP -- $247.07) operates in the railroad business in the United States. Union Pacific will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO -- $286.58) distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Watsco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

WNS Ltd. (NYSE:WNS -- $84.00) provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. WNS will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:XRX -- $19.85) designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. Xerox will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC -- $59.49) operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. Westamerica Bancorporation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 during trading hours today.

Assoc Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB -- $22.41) provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Assoc Banc-Corp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK -- $41.81) provides various retail and commercial banking services. Bank OZK will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

BJ Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI -- $29.49) owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. BJ Restaurants will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Boston Beer Co. Inc. (NYSE:SAM -- $361.22) produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. Boston Beer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN -- $42.98) provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. First Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE -- $48.46) generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. FirstEnergy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GBCI -- $48.32) operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. Glacier Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH -- $28.93) provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Hilltop Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG -- $302.90) develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. Intuitive Surgical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG -- $302.90) manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. PPG Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Qualtrics Inc. (NASDAQ:XM -- $25.58) operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. Qualtrics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP -- $30.76) operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. Snap will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB -- $518.07) offers various banking and financial products and services. SVB Financial Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI -- $77.88) designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. UFP Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vicor Corp. (NASDAQ:VICR -- $61.78) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Vicor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL -- $78.76) operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. Western Alliance Bancorporation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WSFS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WSFS -- $43.45) operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. WSFS Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday will bring the S&P Markit manufacturing PMI, as well as the Markit services PMI.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.