Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/22/2022

Today will bring the S&P Markit manufacturing PMI, as well as the Markit services PMI.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 22:

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP -- $185.74) provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. American Express will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV -- $77.56) develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. Autoliv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ -- $48.00) provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. AZZ will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF -- $29.58) operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Cleveland-Cliffs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB -- $27.49) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. First Hawaiian will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX -- $28.60) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. Gentex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA -- $269.44) provides health care services company in the United States. HCA will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB -- $128.10) manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. Kimberly-Clark will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM -- $77.06) engages in the production and exploration of gold. Newmont will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF -- $21.54) provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SAP SE (NYSE:SAP -- $106.34) operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. SAP will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB -- $40.65) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Schlumberger will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ -- $55.01) offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Verizon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Looking ahead to next week, the last week of April will be full of economic indicators, as well as earnings reports from major players in the tech sector. Investors will also sift through the usual jobs data, durable goods orders, and the pending home sales and consumer sentiment indexes. Plus, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is also on the calendar for next week.

Earnings season rages on next week, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Comcast (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nio (NIO), Paypal (PYPL), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Twitter (TWTR), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Visa (V), among others.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.