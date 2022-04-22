Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/22/2022

S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   334.08 (-0.02%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   334.08 (-0.02%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   334.08 (-0.02%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   334.08 (-0.02%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/22/2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will bring the S&P Markit manufacturing PMI, as well as the Markit services PMI.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 22:

American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP -- $185.74) provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. American Express will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV -- $77.56) develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. Autoliv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ -- $48.00) provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. AZZ will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF -- $29.58) operates as a flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Cleveland-Cliffs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.


First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB -- $27.49) operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. First Hawaiian will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ:GNTX -- $28.60) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. Gentex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA -- $269.44) provides health care services company in the United States. HCA will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB -- $128.10) manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. Kimberly-Clark will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM -- $77.06) engages in the production and exploration of gold. Newmont will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF -- $21.54) provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. Regions Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP -- $106.34) operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. SAP will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB -- $40.65) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Schlumberger will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ -- $55.01) offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Verizon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Looking ahead to next week, the last week of April will be full of economic indicators, as well as earnings reports from major players in the tech sector. Investors will also sift through the usual jobs data, durable goods orders, and the pending home sales and consumer sentiment indexes. Plus, the Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is also on the calendar for next week.

Earnings season rages on next week, with reports coming from 3M (MMM), Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Caterpillar (CAT), Chevron (CVX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), Coca-Cola (KO), Comcast (CMCSA), Eli Lilly (LLY), Enphase Energy (ENPH), Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nio (NIO), Paypal (PYPL), PepsiCo (PEP), Pinterest (PINS), Roku (ROKU), Spotify (SPOT), Teladoc (TDOC), Twitter (TWTR), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Visa (V), among others.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.