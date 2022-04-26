Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/26/2022

Today both the S&P Case-Shiller and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) U.S. home price indexes are due out. Also due out are durable goods and core capital equipment orders, April's consumer confidence index, as well as new home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 26:

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM -- $148.60) operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. Allegion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE -- $114.72) manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. Allegion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM -- $90.96) procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Archer-Daniels-Midland will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY -- $168.69) manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. Avery Dennison will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC -- $84.86) operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Centene will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI -- $74.19) operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. D.R. Horton will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL -- $175.61) provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. Ecolab will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG -- $114.59) develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. Entegris will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



First Commonwealth Financial Corp. (NYSE:FCF -- $14.41) provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. First Commonwealth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE -- $89.88) operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. General Electric will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Hubbell Inc. (NYSE:HUBB -- $189.34) designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. Hubbell will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Insperity Inc. (NYSE:NSP -- $98.92) provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. Insperity will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ -- $20.79) is a publicly owned investment manager. Insperity will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ:JBLU -- $13.06) provides air passenger transportation services. JetBlue Airways will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI -- $462.30) provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. MSCI will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS -- $105.76) provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. Northern Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Old National Bancorp Corp. (NASDAQ:ONB -- $15.40) operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. Old National Bancorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR -- $86.35) designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. PACCAR will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP -- $173.74) manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. PepsiCo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX -- $99.61) provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. Raytheon Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK -- $77.79) provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Shutterstock will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SITE Centers Inc. (NYSE:SITC -- $16.83) is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. SITE Centers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TransUnion (NYSE:TRU -- $92.78) provides risk and information solutions. TransUnion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



United Parcel Service (UPS) Inc. (NYSE:TRU -- $189.64) provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. United Parcel Service will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO -- $100.88) manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Valero Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD -- $21.50) provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. Warner Bros. Discovery will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM -- $155.96) provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. Waste Management will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ACCO Brands Corp. (NYSE:ACCO -- $7.83) designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. ACCO Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG -- $2,465.00) provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. Alphabet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH -- $101.40) provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. Ashland will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Benchmark Electronics Inc. (NYSE:BHE -- $23.73) provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Benchmark Electronics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF -- $136.46) operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Capital One will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ:CHX -- $21.64) provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. ChampionX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG -- $1,516.00) owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. Chipotle Mexican Grill will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB -- $207.32) provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Chubb will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP -- $62.65) provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. CoStar Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EastGroup Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:EGP -- $205.93) is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties. EastGroup will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESS -- $348.09) is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). Essex Property will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV -- $203.00) provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. F5 Networks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM -- $39.82) designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. General Motors will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA -- $19.61) engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. Hawaiian Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IDEX Corp. (NYSE:IEX -- $191.71) provides applied solutions worldwide. IDEX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



John Bean Technologies (JBT) Corp. (NYSE:JBT -- $108.75) provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. JBT will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT -- $280.72) develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Microsoft will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Navient Corp. (NASDAQ:NAVI -- $17.16) provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. Navient will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB -- $25.23) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



QuantumScape Corp. (NYSE:QS -- $15.67) focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST -- $32.21) operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. Renasant will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI -- $112.18) provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Robert Half will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE:SKX -- $39.24) designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. Skechers U.S.A. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER -- $112.57) designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Teradyne will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:TXN -- $173.91) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. Texas Instruments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET -- $92.62) provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. TriNet Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR -- $57.80) is a real estate investment trust. UDR will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Veritex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX -- $34.79) operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. Veritex Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Visa Inc. (NYSE:V -- $209.95) operates as a payments technology company worldwide. Visa will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC -- $33.52) operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. WesBanco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:WH -- $89.21) operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will bring an advance report on international trade in goods, the pending home sales index, and home ownership data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

