Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/27/2022

Today will bring an advance report on international trade in goods, the pending home sales index, and home ownership data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 27:

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS -- $27.14) researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Alkermes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH -- $68.55) designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. Amphenol will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT -- $31.04) originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA -- $167.04) designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. Boeing will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE -- $16.47) develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. Cenovus Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Chefs' Warehouse Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF -- $36.30) engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Chefs' Warehouse will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Dana Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF -- $14.85) provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. Dana will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Entergy Corp. (NYSE:ETR -- $120.66) engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. Entergy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR -- $107.29) operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Evercore will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV -- $96.10) provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. Fiserv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD -- $236.93) operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. General Dynamics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE:GPI -- $166.40) operates in the automotive retail industry. Group 1 Auto will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES -- $34.80) operates as an integrated equipment services company. H&E Equipment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG -- $36.49) manufactures and sells motorcycles. Harley-Davidson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Helen of Troy Ltd. (NASDAQ:HELE -- $207.46) designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. Helen of Troy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IART -- $60.61) develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. Integra will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC -- $42.31) manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Kraft Heinz will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS -- $52.73) designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. Masco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO -- $10.85) operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. NeoGenomics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL -- $272.11) operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. Old Dominion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG -- $99.22) operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. Penske will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Repligen Corp. (NASDAQ:RGEN -- $142.56) develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Repligen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX -- $79.24) provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. Seagate Technology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT -- $110.41) provides audio streaming services worldwide. Spotify will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS -- $124.96) provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. T-Mobile US will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

United Microelectronics Corp. (NYSE:UMC -- $7.50) operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. United Microelectronics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT -- $11.54) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. Vertiv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (NYSE:WAB -- $86.51) provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. Westinghouse Air Brake will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL -- $60.77) provides supplemental health and life insurance products. Aflac will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN -- $249.87) discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. Amgen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB -- $244.35) is a real estate investment trust. AvalonBay will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV -- $6.87) provides cloud-based services for video. Brightcove will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS -- $10.57) provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. Celestica will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE -- $37.55) operates restaurants. Cheesecake Factory will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR -- $20.17) operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. Coursera will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS -- $109.39) provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. Discover Financial Services will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI -- $20.21) operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. Element Solutions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F -- $14.71) designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Ford Motor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG -- $64.84) designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Graco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP -- $42.18) provides drilling services and solutions for exploration and production companies. Helmerich & Payne will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ -- $23.00) operates as a vehicle rental company. Hertz Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ICON Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:ICLR -- $210.67) provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. ICON will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kilroy Realty Corp. (NYSE:KRC -- $74.95) is a West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. Kilroy Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS -- $34.75) develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. Las Vegas Sands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Meritage Homes Corp. (NYSE:MTH -- $80.96) designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. Meritage will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR -- $22.13) designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. NETGEAR will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Noodles & Co. (NASDAQ:NDLS -- $4.76) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. Noodles & Co. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY -- $714.25) operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. O'Reilly Automotive will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE -- $9.96) is a real estate investment trust. Paramount Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL -- $83.70) operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. PayPal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS -- $19.22) operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. Pinterest will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM -- $133.50) engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. Qualcomm will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF -- $100.03) provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking, and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Raymond James will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC -- $57.77) provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. Teladocc will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Unisys Corp. (NYSE:UIS -- $17.37) operates as an information technology services company worldwide. Unisys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK -- $19.67) operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. Upwork will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC -- $34.95) provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. WillScot Mobile Mini will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY -- $5.37) operates as a precious metal producer. Yamana Gold will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap Thursday in addition to a real gross domestic product (GDP) estimate.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

