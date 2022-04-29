Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/29/2022

A slew of economic data is scheduled for today including employment cost index, as well as the personal expenditures (PCE) price and core PCE price indexes. Plus, both nominal personal income and consumer spending data are on the docket, alongside real disposable income data. The Chicago PMI is also expected, accompanied by the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and five-year inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 29:

AbbVie Inc. (NYS:ABBV -- $156.31) discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. AbbVie will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYS:AB -- $40.01) is a publicly owned investment manager. AllianceBernstein will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Aon plc (NYSE:AON -- $318.00) provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. Aon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCB -- $76.43) provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. ArcBest will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN -- $67.22) focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B -- $36.35) provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Barnes Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN -- $22.00) owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Bloomin' Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY -- $77.20) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Bristol-Myers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Carter's Inc. (NYSE:CRI -- $88.69) designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. Carter's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (BATS:CBOE -- $115.27) operates as an options exchange worldwide. Cboe Global Markets will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS -- $155.33) manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. Chart Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Charter Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR -- $461.49) operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. Charter Communications will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX -- $161.79) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. Chevron will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL -- $81.22) manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. Colgate-Palmolive will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM -- $87.20) explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. Exxon Mobil will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON -- $189.92) operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Honeywell will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Imperial Oil Inc. (NASDAQ:IMO -- $50.08) engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. Imperial Oil will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH -- $50.08) develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. Lantheus Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB -- $106.10) operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. LyondellBasell will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA -- $62.44) designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. Magna will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A -- $84.73) designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. Moog will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL -- $23.03) designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Newell Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK -- $13.41) provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Newmark Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT -- $34.48) designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. nVent Electric will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX -- $87.21) operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. Phillips 66 will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Piper Sandler Co. (NYSE:PIPR -- $119.58) operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. Piper Sandler will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Provident Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFS -- $22.06) operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Provident will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT -- $84.98) develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Sensient will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH -- $70.46) provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Syneos Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE:TRP -- $56.05) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. TC Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA -- $18.24) produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. U.S. Silica will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC -- $85.84) is a real estate investment trust. W.P. Carey will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY -- $41.90) is a private owner of timberland. Weyerhaeuser will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF -- $6.10) operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. WisdomTree will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Looking ahead to next week and the start of a new month, another batch of corporate earnings reports, and plenty of economic indicators that are on deck. Investors will be sifting through the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services purchasing managers' indexes (PMI), as well as jobs and productivity data. Also on the schedule is a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

With earnings season in full-swing, the earnings docket is packed, with reports coming from Airbnb (ABNB), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Avis Budget (CAR), Beyond Meat (BYND), Biogen (BIIB), BP (BP), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), Cerner (CERN), Chegg (CHGG), Cinemark (CNK), Clorox (CLX), CVS Health (CVS), DoorDash (DASH), DraftKings (DKNG), eBay (EBAY), Etsy (ETSY), Expedia (EXPE), Fastly (FSLY), Hilton Hotels (HLT), Lyft (LYFT), Marathon Oil (MRO), MGM Resorts (MGM), Moderna (MRNA), Nikola (NKLA), Pfizer (PFE), Royal Caribbean (RCL), Sunrun (RUN), TripAdvisor (TRIP), Uber (UBER), Under Armour (UAA), Wayfair (W), and Yum! Brands (YUM).

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

