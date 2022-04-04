Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/4/2022

A few key events will keep Wall Street on their toes this week. The S&P Global (Markit) services purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out on Tuesday, hinting at the U.S. economy's health. Just one day later, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes, giving investors even more clues as to when the next rate hike may be coming, amid the central bank's increasingly hawkish stance.

The earnings slate is nearly bare this week, though Acuity Brands (AYI), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), SMART Global (SGH), and WD-40 (WDFC) will all report.

Today will bring data on factory orders, and core capital equipment orders.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, April 4:

Atotech Ltd. (NYSE:SHCR -- $22.63) provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. Atotech will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 before the open today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, data on the foreign trade deficit is on tap. Investors will also keep an eye on the S&P Global (Markit) services PMI, as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index.

In case you missed a beat last week in the market, be sure to check out our 5-Minute Market Rundown!

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Inflation has gone from a transitory problem that would take care of itself to an existential threat that is moving the Federal Reserve to take swift, aggressive action. In January 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed inflation in the United States was at its highest level since 1982.

And the market is reacting predictably with what appears to be a shift from risk-on to risk-off assets. This is having a negative effect on many stocks, particularly in the tech sector, that are no longer justifying their extended valuations.

But investors are also seeing a drop in cryptocurrency prices and other speculative assets. This may be a short-term phenomenon, but if you’re an investor looking at how to make money in 2022; it’s time to get a little defensive. But playing defense doesn’t mean accepting mediocre growth. It simply means moving into stocks and sectors that are likely to benefit from high inflation and rising interest rates.

That’s the focus of this special presentation. We invite you to consider these seven risk-off stocks that look like strong candidates to increase in value even as inflation remains high.