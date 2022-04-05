Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/5/2022

Today data on the foreign trade deficit is on tap. Investors will also keep an eye on the S&P Global (Markit) services PMI, as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 5:

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI -- $185.07) provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. Acuity Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT -- $11.66) provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Cognyte Software will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lindsay Corp. (NYSE:LNN -- $148.89) provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. Lindsay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY -- $11.92) manufactures and supplies solar tracking systems and related products for customers in the United States and internationally. Array Technologies will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH -- $24.47) designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. SMART Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will be quiet as far as economic data in concerned, though investors will be watching the release of the FOMC's latest meeting minutes.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

