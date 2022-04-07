S&P 500   4,473.06 (-0.18%)
DOW   34,270.42 (-0.66%)
AAPL   172.44 (-1.50%)
MSFT   301.52 (-3.01%)
FB   224.65 (-3.10%)
GOOGL   2,729.95 (-2.91%)
AMZN   3,193.87 (-2.66%)
TSLA   1,069.34 (-2.01%)
NVDA   246.12 (-5.09%)
BABA   107.01 (-3.59%)
NIO   20.69 (-4.57%)
AMD   104.85 (-1.84%)
GE   88.95 (-1.07%)
T   23.70 (-0.80%)
F   15.11 (-4.49%)
DIS   132.40 (-2.37%)
AMC   19.57 (-7.73%)
PYPL   112.41 (-4.45%)
BA   177.47 (-2.84%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 4/7/2022

Thursday, April 7, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today initial and continuing jobless claims will be out in addition to consumer credit data later in the day. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, April 7:

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO -- $21.54) designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. AngioDynamics will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG -- $46.44) designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Apogee Enterprises will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG -- $34.34) operates as a consumer-packaged goods food company in North America. Conagra will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ -- $231.81) produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation Brands will report its Q4 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW -- $60.44) produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. Lamb Weston will report its Q3 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT -- $79.20) owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. PriceSmart will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ:WDFC -- $174.78) develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. WD-40 will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday will reveal the latest wholesale inventories data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



