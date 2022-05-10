Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/10/2022

Today the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is expected to come out, in addition to real household debt data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 10:

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS -- $15.49) provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. 908 Devices will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS -- $11.15) operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. Aclaris Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO -- $11.43) provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS -- $2.58) operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. Amyris will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Aramark (NYSE:ARMK -- $34.27) facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. Aramark will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA -- $8.22) provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. Avaya Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The AZEK Co. Inc. (NYSE:AZEK -- $19.86) is an industry manufacturer of premium building products that replace traditional materials and provide value through lower maintenance, refined aesthetics and reduced total cost. AZEK will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC -- $12.90) develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. Bausch Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Bentley Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BSY -- $36.18) provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Bentley Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Brink’s Co. (NYSE:BCO -- $55.90) provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. Brink’s will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE:BLDR -- $64.75) manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. Builders FirstSource will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC -- $26.47) provides AI powered virtual assistants for the mobility/transportation market worldwide. Cerence will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ceva Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA -- $34.21) operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Ceva will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Choice Hotels International Inc. (NYSE:CHH -- $125.65) operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. Choice Hotels will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON -- $2.83) operates as a cannabinoid company. Cronos Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY -- $39.25) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. Dentsply Sirona will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM -- $3.42) engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. Desktop Metal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD -- $3.82) provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. Diebold Nixdorf will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY -- $3.82) provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. Diversey Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX -- $28.08) provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. Ebix will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Edgewell Personal Care Co. (NYSE:EPC -- $39.40) manufactures and markets personal care products worldwide. Edgewell Personal Care will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Enovis Corp. (NYSE:ENOV -- $39.40) operates as a medical technology company worldwide. Enovis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI -- $15.10) provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. Everi will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Fox Corp. (NASDAQ:FOX -- $30.57) operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. Fox will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Haemonetics Corp. (NYSE:HAE -- $49.27) provides medical products and solutions. Haemonetics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Hecla Mining Co. (NYSE:HL -- $4.54) discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. Hecla Mining will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H -- $79.79) operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. Hyatt Hotels will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



IAA Inc. (NYSE:IAA -- $32.73) operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. IAA will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI -- $43.00) develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. Intra-Cellular Therapies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE -- $17.51) engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. KnowBe4 will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



LCI Industries Inc. (NYSE:LCII -- $108.73) manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. LCI Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI -- $18.90) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. Li Auto will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU -- $52.29) engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. Malibu Boats will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Middleby Corp. (NASDAQ:MIDD -- $151.14) designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Middleby will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE -- $33.57) operates as an optical retailer in the United States. National Vision will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST -- $152.40) focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. Nexstar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH -- $15.95) operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Norwegian Cruise Line will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT -- $116.99) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Novanta will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON -- $14.13) provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. Peloton will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT -- $69.00) franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. Planet Fitness will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA -- $20.71) identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. Reata Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN -- $29.00) produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. Reynolds Consumer Products will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sterling Check Inc. (NASDAQ:STER -- $24.01) provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Sterling Check will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sysco Corp. (NYSE:SYY -- $81.08) engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. Sysco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT -- $57.57) provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. TechTarget will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG -- $25.21) operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. TPG will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG -- $545.69) designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. TransDigm Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX -- $235.02) engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Vertex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG -- $27.27) operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. Warner Music Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT -- $8.05) provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. 8x8 will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA -- $3.37) operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. a.k.a. Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL -- $6.50) develops antibody discovery platform. AbCellera Biologics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Allbirds Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD -- $4.93) manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. Allbirds will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO -- $7.00) provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. Arlo Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Array Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY -- $7.31) manufactures and supplies solar tracking systems and related products in the United States and internationally. Array Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON -- $87.89) develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. Axon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOOT -- $87.36) operates specialty retail stores in the United States. Boot Barn Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY -- $18.32) designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. Callaway Golf will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH -- $41.89) develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Celsius will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN -- $83.51) provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. Coinbase Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL -- $14.22) develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Collegium Pharmaceutical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT -- $11.16) designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. Cricut will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR -- $51.42) researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. Cutera will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR -- $72.73) develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. Darling Ingredients will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP -- $33.82) provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Datto Holding will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DoubleVerify Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DV -- $19.15) provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. DoubleVerify will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG -- $5.57) engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. Douglas Elliman will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA -- $112.04) develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. Electronic Arts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS -- $10.22) provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. Evolus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL -- $19.34) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. Exelixis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF -- $40.37) provides various insurance products in the United States. Fidelity National will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Flywire Corp. (NASDAQ:FLYW -- $22.56) operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Flywire will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS -- $52.28) operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. GlobalFoundries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED -- $60.47) develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO -- $0.68) operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. GoHealth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Grocery Outlet Inc. (NASDAQ:GO -- $32.25) owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. Grocery Outlet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG -- $5.21) owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. GrowGeneration will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO -- $37.35) operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. Halozyme Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT -- $12.95) operates as a real estate investment trust. Health Catalyst will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO -- $2.37) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inter Parfums Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR -- $78.89) manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. Inter Parfums will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN -- $39.35) provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. Jackson Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Jamf Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:JAMF -- $23.98) offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Jamf Holding will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC -- $4.59) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. Kinross Gold will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Light & Wonder Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW -- $47.20) develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. Light & Wonder will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR -- $4.17) focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. Matterport will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN -- $23.21) provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. Model N will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG -- $15.06) develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Occidental Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OXY -- $57.84) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Occidental Petroleum will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR -- $5.64) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. OraSure will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY -- $7.63) operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. PLBY Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL -- $3.44) designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. Purple Innovation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT -- $9.17) operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. Rackspace Technology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Repay Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:RPAY -- $12.73) provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Repay Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX -- $24.61) develops and operates an online entertainment platform. Roblox will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT -- $8.40) engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. Rocket Companies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ScanSource Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC -- $34.61) distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. ScanSource will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI -- $5.97) provides digital financial services. SoFi Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Switch Inc. (NYSE:SWCH -- $29.81) provides colocation space and related services. Switch will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Beauty Health Co. (NYSE:SKIN -- $11.20) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. Beauty Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL -- $4.61) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. The RealReal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD -- $44.99) operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The Trade Desk will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U -- $50.38) creates and operates an interactive real-time 3D content platform. Unity Software will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI -- $4.60) designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. Vuzix will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL -- $87.06) operates as a healthcare infrastructure investment trust. Welltower will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Western Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:WES -- $24.36) acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. Western Midstream will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN -- $61.33) designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Wynn Resorts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yellow Corp. (NASDAQ:YELL -- $3.87) provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Yellow will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA -- $7.38) operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Zeta Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ziff Davis Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD -- $78.76) provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. Ziff Davis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will bring the CPI and core CPI, as well as the Federal Budget balance.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

