Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/12/2022

Today the usual initial and continuing jobless claims data is due out along with the producer price index (PPI).

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 12:

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT -- $26.94) develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. Camtek will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR -- $107.33) develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. CyberArk will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cyxtera Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT -- $10.78) provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. Cyxtera Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS -- $283.14) operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Dillard's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA -- $93.80) services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. Endava will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE:GENI -- $2.77) develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Genius Sports will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY -- $8.53) designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Holley will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS -- $3.17) operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. ironSource will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA -- $18.28) provides workforce solutions to various industries. Kelly Services will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL -- $8.50) provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. N-able will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE -- $182.69) provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. NICE will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Nova Measuring Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI -- $91.45) designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Nova will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI -- $16.74) manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. PGT will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Primo Water Corp. (NYSE:PRMW -- $13.70) provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. Primo Water will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR -- $1.96) operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Sharecare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SFL Corp. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL -- $10.02) engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. SFL will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:SIX -- $29.70) owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Six Flags will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC -- $5.08) operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. Solo Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Squarespace Inc. (NYSE:SQSP -- $14.44) operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Squarespace will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Tapestry Inc. (NYSE:TPR -- $26.52) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. Tapestry will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK -- $15.34) provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. Teekay Tankers will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD -- $33.96) markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. US Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Utz Brands Inc. (NYSE:UTZ -- $12.40) operates as a snack food manufacturing company. Utz Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM -- $14.63) operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. Affirm will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN -- $13.44) owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. Algonquin Power & Utilities will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND -- $2.89) provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. Blend Labs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT -- $6.46) engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Brilliant Earth Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP -- $4.21) provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. Compass will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CS Disco Inc. (NYSE:LAW -- $20.57) provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. CS Disco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL -- $63.00) develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. Duolingo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FIGS Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGS -- $12.33) operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. FIGS will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HRT -- $14.89) provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. HireRight Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI -- $82.27) provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. Houlihan Lokey will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI -- $5.33) provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. indie Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ -- $10.91) operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. LegalZoom.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MeridianLink Inc. (NYSE:MLNK -- $14.18) provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. MeridianLink will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI -- $201.95) provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Motorola Solutions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS -- $5.57) designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Navitas Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR -- $47.60) provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. New Relic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Payoneer Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO -- $3.45) operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. Payoneer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH -- $9.32) operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. Poshmark will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA -- $3.65) operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. Taboola will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST -- $12.68) operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. Toast will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO -- $7.47) provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. VIZIO will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



VTEX (NYSE:VTEX -- $4.63) provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. VTEX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP -- $2.22) provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. Wheels Up Experience will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the week closes out on Friday the 13, with the export price index, the import price index, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

