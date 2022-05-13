Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/13/2022

The week closes out today, Friday the 13th, with the export price index, the import price index, and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index and inflation expectations.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 13:

The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST -- $2.93) manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. Honest Company will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP -- $2.03) operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. PLx Pharma will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Looking ahead to next week, there will continue to be plenty of economic data on the docket. Next week, investors will be eyeing the Empire State manufacturing index and retail sales data. Earnings season is winding down, however, there are still a handful of notable reports, particularly from big-name retailers. Bath & Body Works (BBWI), BJ's Wholesale (BJ), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Deere (DE), Foot Locker (FL), JD.com (JD), Kohl's (KSS), Macy's (M), Target (T), Walmart (WMT) are all set to announce their quarterly reports.



All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen. Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.