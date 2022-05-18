Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/18/2022

Today building permits and housing starts are slated for release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 18:

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI -- $163.84) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. Analog Devices will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



DouYu International Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DOYU -- $1.52) operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. DouYu will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT -- $32.81) provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. Dynatrace will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lowe's Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW -- $194.03) operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. Lowe's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT -- $215.28) operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. Target will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TGT -- $56.19) operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. TJX will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI -- $21.88) designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. Triumph Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI -- $47.00) operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. Bath & Body Works will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cisco Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO -- $50.60) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. Cisco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT -- $113.46) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Finland, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, and Spain. Copart will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS -- $30.39) develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. GDS Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS -- $282.81) provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. Synopsys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is due out along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data. Existing home sales data is on tap as well.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

