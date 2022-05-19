S&P 500   3,900.79 (-0.58%)
DOW   31,253.13 (-0.75%)
QQQ   289.58 (-0.54%)
AAPL   137.35 (-2.46%)
MSFT   253.14 (-0.37%)
FB   191.29 (-0.49%)
GOOGL   2,207.68 (-1.35%)
AMZN   2,146.38 (+0.19%)
TSLA   709.42 (-0.05%)
NVDA   171.24 (+1.10%)
BABA   87.69 (+0.44%)
NIO   16.66 (+5.24%)
AMD   96.67 (+0.41%)
CGC   5.87 (+5.01%)
MU   69.40 (-2.32%)
T   20.21 (-0.10%)
GE   75.74 (+0.72%)
F   12.85 (+0.55%)
DIS   103.14 (-1.11%)
AMC   13.08 (+2.51%)
PFE   50.65 (+0.50%)
PYPL   81.28 (+5.31%)
NFLX   183.48 (+3.55%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/19/2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index is due out along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims data. Existing home sales data is on tap as well. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 19:

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE:WMS -- $99.29) designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. Advanced Drainage Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.


BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ -- $53.42) operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. BJ's Wholesale will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS -- $19.01) designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Canada Goose will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP -- $123.31) produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. Eagle Materials will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS -- $43.13) operates as a retail company in the United States. Kohl's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD -- $20.19) provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Lightspeed will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Monro Muffler Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO -- $43.65) provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. Monro will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Children's Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE -- $43.22) operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The Children's Place will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIPS -- $8.39) operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. Vipshop will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV -- $12.20) is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. Apollo Investment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT -- $111.34) provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. Applied Materials will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE:DECK -- $227.29) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. Deckers Outdoor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE:FLO -- $25.37) produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. Flowers Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB -- $179.69) operates as a technology services company worldwide. Globant will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW -- $438.60) provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. Palo Alto Networks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST -- $92.80) operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Ross Stores will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC -- $45.97) engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. V.F. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the week slows down on Friday with no economic data of note scheduled.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


