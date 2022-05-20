Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/20/2022

Today the week slows down with no economic data of note scheduled.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 20:

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH -- $80.84) provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. Booz Allen Hamilton will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE -- $364.62) manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. Deere will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL -- $30.30) operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. Foot Locker will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Looking ahead to next week, there will be plenty of economic data, with investors eyeing a mid-week update from the Fed as well as an inflation report. Earnings season is dwindling, though there are still plenty of notable names on the docket. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Alibaba (BABA), American Eagle (AEO), Big Lots (BIG), Costco (COST), Nordstrom (JWN), Petco (WOOF), Snowflake (SNOW), Toll Brothers (TOL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video (ZM) are all announcing their quarterly results next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Outdoor living is one of the largest sectors of the stock market. The United States spends over $800 billion every year on outdoor entertainment. To put that in context that spending number is on par with the financial services and insurance sector. And, it's almost double the spending in the pharmaceutical industry.

Stocks that focused on outdoor living surged during the pandemic because many Americans understood that being outside (albeit in a socially distanced fashion) was paramount to their physical and mental health. However, the sector didn't see a slowdown in 2021. And it looks like it will continue to be a strong sector in 2022. One reason for that is inflation. It's likely that travel budgets may be affected. But sunshine and fresh air are free.

But isn't this a lousy time to buy stocks? It could be. But it really comes down to being picky. Quality still matters and there are many quality names in this sector. And in this MarketBeat exclusive, we offer seven outdoor living stocks that are good buying opportunities because they lean into the larger macroeconomic picture.