Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/23/2022

This week there will be plenty of economic data, with investors eyeing a mid-week update from the Fed as well as an inflation report. Earnings season is dwindling, though there are still plenty of notable names on the docket. Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Alibaba (BABA), American Eagle (AEO), Big Lots (BIG), Costco (COST), Nordstrom (JWN), Petco (WOOF), Snowflake (SNOW), Toll Brothers (TOL), Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Urban Outfitters (URBN), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), and Zoom Video (ZM) are all announcing their quarterly results this week.

Today will start the week off slow, with no economic data scheduled.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 23:

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP -- $181.89) provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. Advance Auto will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HEICO Corp. (NYSE:HEI -- $132.28) designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. HEICO will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nordson Corp. (NASDAQ:NDSN -- $205.24) engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Nordson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Skyline Champion Corp. (NYSE:SKY -- $54.05) operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. Skyline Champion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME -- $54.05) provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. WalkMe will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM -- $89.74) provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Zoom Video will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring new home sales data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the services PMI.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.