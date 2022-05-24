Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/24/2022

Today will bring new home sales data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the services PMI.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 24:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF -- $27.73) operates as a specialty retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Autohome Co. (NYSE:ATHM -- $28.36) operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. Autohome will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO -- $1,805.22) retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY -- $72.59) retails technology products in the United States and Canada. Best Buy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ -- $29.14) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Canadian Solar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $11.14) engages in sourcing, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables worldwide. Dole will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO -- $9.00) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. Frontline will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES -- $97.04) provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. NetEase will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF -- $14.60) focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. Petco Health and Wellness will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL -- $90.95) designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Ralph Lauren will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.



Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A -- $125.98) provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Agilent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL -- $22.43) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU -- $371.37) provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Intuit will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP -- $25.01) provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. LiveRamp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN -- $21.45) provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. Nordstrom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL -- $46.73) designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. Toll Brothers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN -- $19.54) engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. Urban Outfitters will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, durable goods orders are due out, as well as the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

Reminder: The stock market will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be one more trading session in May on Tuesday, May 31, with normal trading hours.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

