Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/24/2022

S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)
S&P 500   3,924.74 (-1.23%)
DOW   31,724.76 (-0.49%)
QQQ   288.30 (-1.77%)
AAPL   140.86 (-1.57%)
MSFT   258.01 (-1.01%)
FB   180.50 (-8.02%)
GOOGL   2,121.96 (-4.83%)
AMZN   2,095.90 (-2.57%)
TSLA   653.77 (-3.13%)
NVDA   164.38 (-2.72%)
BABA   85.13 (-2.41%)
NIO   15.49 (-3.19%)
AMD   92.43 (-2.78%)
CGC   5.08 (-2.12%)
MU   68.63 (-1.38%)
T   20.73 (-0.05%)
F   12.64 (-1.48%)
DIS   104.05 (-1.68%)
AMC   11.33 (-2.16%)
PFE   52.79 (-0.17%)
PYPL   79.97 (-1.49%)
NFLX   182.84 (-2.45%)

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/24/2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today will bring new home sales data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the services PMI. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 24:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF -- $27.73) operates as a specialty retailer. Abercrombie & Fitch will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Autohome Co. (NYSE:ATHM -- $28.36) operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. Autohome will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

AutoZone Inc. (NYSE:AZO -- $1,805.22) retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.


Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY -- $72.59) retails technology products in the United States and Canada. Best Buy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ -- $29.14) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. Canadian Solar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Dole plc (NYSE:DOLE -- $11.14) engages in sourcing, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables worldwide. Dole will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO -- $9.00) engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. Frontline will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES -- $97.04) provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. NetEase will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF -- $14.60) focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. Petco Health and Wellness will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Ralph Lauren Corp. (NYSE:RL -- $90.95) designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Ralph Lauren will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the close today.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE:A -- $125.98) provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. Agilent will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE:CAL -- $22.43) engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. Caleres will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU -- $371.37) provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Intuit will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP -- $25.01) provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. LiveRamp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN -- $21.45) provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. Nordstrom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL -- $46.73) designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. Toll Brothers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN -- $19.54) engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. Urban Outfitters will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, durable goods orders are due out, as well as the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes. 

Reminder: The stock market will be closed on Monday, May 30, in observation of the Memorial Day holiday. There will be one more trading session in May on Tuesday, May 31, with normal trading hours.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.