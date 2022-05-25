Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/25/2022

Today durable goods orders are due out, as well as the federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting minutes.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 25:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO -- $104.17) provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. Bank of Montreal will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS -- $63.59) provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. Bank of Nova Scotia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO -- $32.91) designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. Columbus McKinnon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS -- $71.24) operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. Dick's Sporting Goods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Dycom Industries Inc. (NYSE:DY -- $80.21) provides specialty contracting services in the United States. Dycom will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB -- $15.04) engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. Photronics will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX -- $15.04) provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. Box will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG -- $23.10) provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. Change Healthcare will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DXC Technology Co. (NYSE:DXC -- $29.44) provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. DXC Technology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (NYSE:ELF -- $21.05) provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. e.l.f. Beauty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EnerSys Inc. (NYSE:ENS -- $63.36) provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. EnerSys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES -- $16.67) designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. Guess' will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX -- $20.95) provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Nutanix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA -- $161.54) provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. NVIDIA will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW -- $129.63) provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. Snowflake will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK -- $88.77) provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. Splunk will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT -- $40.82) provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. Viasat will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM -- $105.47) operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. Williams-Sonoma will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO -- $9.07) provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. Zuora will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, pending home sales and gross domestic product (GDP) data are due out along with the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

