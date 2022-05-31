×
S&P 500   4,114.47 (-1.05%)
DOW   32,821.65 (-1.18%)
QQQ   306.18 (-0.94%)
AAPL   148.31 (-0.89%)
MSFT   270.98 (-0.83%)
FB   193.34 (-0.92%)
GOOGL   2,255.48 (+0.41%)
AMZN   2,327.19 (+1.05%)
TSLA   751.63 (-1.05%)
NVDA   185.67 (-1.30%)
BABA   97.70 (+4.59%)
NIO   17.40 (+5.01%)
AMD   101.06 (-1.17%)
CGC   4.71 (-3.48%)
MU   72.16 (-1.58%)
T   21.01 (-1.32%)
GE   78.31 (-0.57%)
F   13.59 (-0.29%)
DIS   109.12 (-0.18%)
AMC   15.28 (+5.89%)
PFE   52.36 (-2.88%)
PYPL   83.68 (-1.80%)
NFLX   194.20 (-0.51%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/31/2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

There is plenty of economic data on deck during this holiday-shortened trading week, with investors eyeing inflation data. Earnings season has officially wound down, though there are still a handful of notable reports to come. Specifically, Capri Holdings (CPRI),  Chewy (CHWY), CrowdStrike (CRWD), GameStop (GME), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP (HPQ), Lululemon Athletica (LULU), Salesforce.com (CRM), Trip.com (TCOM), and Victoria's Secret (VSCO) are a few of the companies announcing their quarterly results. 

The market was closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30. Today will bring the S&P Case-Shiller national home price index, the Chicago purchasing managers' index (PMI), and the consumer confidence index. 


The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 31:

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE -- $11.49) engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. KE Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA -- $88.10) develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. Ambarella will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE -- $24.95) designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. CAE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS -- $26.66) provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Digital Turbine will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ -- $38.75) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. HP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM -- $165.10) provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Salesforce will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH -- $9.59) operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. Sportsman's Warehouse will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO -- $42.67) operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. Victoria's Secret will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI is due out, along with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, job openings data, construction spending data, motor vehicles sales, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


