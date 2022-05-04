Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/4/2022

Today the ADP employment report is on tap in addition to international trade balance data, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, and the ISM services index. In addition, traders will be eyeing the FOMC statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's news conference.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 4:

Allegheny Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATI -- $27.92) manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. Allegheny Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Amarin Corp. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN -- $2.74) engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Amarin will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC -- $150.76) sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. AmerisourceBergen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX -- $4.01) develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. AmerisourceBergen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

APi Group Corp. (NYSE:APG -- $18.84) provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. APi Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Astec Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE -- $41.00) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. Astec Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE:AVNS -- $29.19) focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Avanos Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Avista Corp. (NYSE:AVA -- $40.15) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. Avista will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD -- $22.41) engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. Barrick will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC -- $52.31) provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Belden will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Bio-Techne Corp. (NASDAQ:TECH -- $383.43) develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. Bio-Techne will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Blucora Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR -- $20.77) provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. Blucora will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA -- $38.14) provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. BorgWarner will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG -- $1.68) provides health insurance policies in the United States. Bright Health Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT -- $39.46) engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Brinker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP -- $60.80) owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brookfield Infrastructure will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Bruker Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKR -- $60.09) develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. Bruker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII -- $20.13) develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. Cardiovascular Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

CDW Corp. (NASDAQ:CDW -- $167.68) provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. CDW will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN -- $52.78) owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Cedar Fair will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE:CRL -- $251.19) provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Charles River will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG -- $140.46) engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. Cheniere Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE:CLH -- $102.95) provides environmental and industrial services in North America. Clean Harbors will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO -- $24.83) provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Criteo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS -- $95.98) provides health services in the United States. CVS Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH -- $10.55) develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN -- $73.61) owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. Dine Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT -- $14.18) focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. Editas Medicine will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR -- $90.48) designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. Emerson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP -- $22.45) operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. EVO Payments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI -- $14.81) provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. eXp World Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE -- $214.23) designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. Ferrari will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS -- $47.88) operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. Fortis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP -- $25.47) produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Fresh Del Monte will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Gates Industrial Corp. plc (NYSE:GTES -- $13.09) manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Gates Industrial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Generac Inc. (NYSE:GNRC -- $234.17) designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Generac will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Gentherm Inc. (NASDAQ:THRM -- $68.81) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. Gentherm will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Gibraltar Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK -- $39.25) manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. Gibraltar Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Ltd. Co. (NASDAQ:HZNP -- $94.72) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Horizon Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX -- $435.96) develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. IDEXX Laboratories will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS -- $38.50) discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG -- $31.42) is an asset management holding entity. Janus Henderson Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI -- $61.91) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Johnson Controls will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

LivaNova plc (NASDAQ:LIVN -- $75.35) develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. LivaNova will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL -- $14.90) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. LL Flooring Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Lumentum Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE -- $82.14) manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Lumentum will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR -- $173.04) operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. Marriott will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA -- $14.90) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. MFA Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA -- $146.54) develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. Moderna will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Murphy Oil Corp. (NYSE:MUR -- $38.90) operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Murphy Oil will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX -- $88.70) discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. Neurocrine Biosciences will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

New York Times Inc. (NYSE:NYT -- $38.86) provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. New York Times will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI -- $28.96) operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. NiSource will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Northwest Natural Holding Co. (NYSE:NWN -- $47.27) provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. Northwest Natural will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY -- $3.49) provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. Oatly Group AB will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The ODP Corp. (NASDAQ:ODP -- $43.50) is provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. ODP will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX -- $73.01) provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. Pacira BioSciences will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Parsons Corp. (NYSE:PSN -- $36.71) provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Parsons will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC -- $17.55) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (NYSE:PNW -- $72.22) provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. Pinnacle West will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN -- $660.49) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI -- $23.36) operates as a media company in the United States. Sinclair Broadcast will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE:SITE -- $143.54) engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. SiteOne Landscape Supply will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR -- $42.37) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. Spirit Aerosystems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD -- $23.51) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Starwood Property Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Sunoco L.P. (NYSE:SUN -- $42.91) distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. Sunoco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT -- $139.50) engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. Trane will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP -- $17.91) operates as a consumer products company worldwide. Tupperware will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER -- $29.47) develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Uber will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

United Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UTHR -- $179.68) engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. United Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Vericel Corp. (NASDAQ:VCEL -- $31.36) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. Vericel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Vulcan Materials Co. (NYSE:VMC -- $176.93) produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. Vulcan Materials will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING -- $89.17) franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Wingstop will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL -- $82.37) engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Xylem will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM -- $115.07) develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. Yum! Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG -- $50.66) develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. 10x Genomics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM -- $7.42) operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. 1Life Healthcare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD -- $19.81) focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (NASDAQ:ADPT -- $8.95) develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN -- $17.74) provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. ADTRAN will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS -- $78.73) designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. Advanced Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB -- $197.12) develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Albemarle will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT -- $155.71) provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. Allegiant Travel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL -- $129.78) provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. Allstate will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. (NYSE:AEL -- $36.96) provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. American Equity Investment Life will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Amplitude Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL -- $16.69) provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. Amplitude will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS -- $279.91) develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. ANSYS will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA -- $42.52) develops, and produces oil and gas properties. APA will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO -- $112.61) engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. Atmos Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS -- $56.99) designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Axcelis Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND -- $23.02) operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. Bandwidth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE:BKH -- $73.40) operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. Black Hills will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG -- $2,105.93) provides travel and restaurant online reservation and related services worldwide. Booking Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD -- $50.76) designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Cactus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:CPE -- $51.84) focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. Callon Petroleum will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY -- $57.16) operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Ceridian HCM will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF -- $100.66) manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. CF Industries will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK -- $88.59) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. Chesapeake Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CMC Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP -- $181.22) provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. CMC Materials will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE -- $3.85) explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Coeur Mining will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH -- $81.55) provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. Cognizant will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CONMED Corp. (NYSE:CNMD -- $134.37) develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. CONMED will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR -- $57.61) explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. Continental Resources will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW -- $13.22) owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. CoreCivic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTBA -- $57.26) operates in the agriculture business. Corteva will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN -- $18.18) provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. Cross Country will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW -- $143.93) provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. Curtiss-Wright will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK -- $40.00) focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Cytokinetics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DCP Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DCP -- $34.61) owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. DCP Midstream will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII -- $19.18) provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. Digi International will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN -- $41.16) operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DigitalOcean will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Diodes Inc. (NASDAQ:DIOD -- $76.25) designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. Diodes will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY -- $53.46) operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. eBay will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO -- $10.84) develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. El Pollo Loco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG -- $58.23) provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. Encore Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Energy Transfer L.P. (NASDAQ:ET -- $11.74) provides energy-related services. Energy Transfer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Envista Holding Corp. (NYSE:NVST -- $40.67) engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. Envista will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC -- $26.32) operates as a real estate investment trust. Equity Commonwealth will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY -- $100.53) operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Etsy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES -- $86.72) engages in the energy delivery business. Eversource Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY -- $16.70) operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. Fastly will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE -- $28.78) develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Fate Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR -- $10.15) develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. Fisker will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX -- $17.26) provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. Flex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT -- $286.53) provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Fortinet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Franco-Nevada Corp. (NYSE:FNV -- $152.19) operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Franco-Nevada will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL -- $29.72) operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. GFL Environmental will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL -- $34.99) manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Gildan Activewear will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Glaukos Corp. (NYSE:GKOS -- $48.31) focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. Glaukos will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY -- $81.74) engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. GoDaddy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Grand Canyon Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE -- $94.51) provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. Grand Canyon Education will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO -- $59.87) provides logistics services worldwide. GXO Logistics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:HST -- $19.88) operates as a real estate investment trust. Host Hotels will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK -- $22.30) develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. Hostess Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI -- $97.21) provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. ICF International will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Inari Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI -- $79.76) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. Inari will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR -- $45.21) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Ingersoll-Rand will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ingevity Corp. (NYSE:NGVT -- $60.45) manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Ingevity will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG -- $2.98) engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. Inseego will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ:IRBT -- $53.03) designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. iRobot will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ -- $156.20) identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW -- $22.42) operates as a real estate investment company. Kennedy-Wilson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC -- $48.77) designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. Kulicke & Soffa will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI -- $73.70) engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. Laredo Petroleum will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE:LSI -- $129.11) operates as a real estate investment trust. Life Storage will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND -- $93.41) focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN -- $10.41) provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. Lumen Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI -- $10.11) operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Magnite will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

ManTech International Corp. (NASDAQ:MANT -- $79.21) provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. ManTech will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO -- $26.25) operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. Marathon Oil will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Maximus Inc. (NYSE:MMS -- $72.61) provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. Maximus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET -- $66.64) provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. MetLife will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

MGIC Investment Inc. (NYSE:MTG -- $13.53) provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. MGIC Investment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX -- $64.26) develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. Mirati Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV -- $14.65) provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. Momentive Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO -- $62.10) provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. Nevro will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS -- $44.61) develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. Nu Skin will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA -- $54.65) develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. NuVasive will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX -- $40.04) engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. Open Text will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL -- $13.55) operates as a real estate investment trust. Orion Office will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX -- $17.60) provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC -- $14.37) is a business development company. Owl Rock Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NYSE:PACB -- $6.83) designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Pacific Biosciences will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Paymentus Inc. (NYSE:PAY -- $16.73) provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. Paymentus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE -- $73.46) acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. PDC Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ -- $19.69) operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. PetIQ will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING -- $26.70) offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Ping Identity will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO -- $120.07) develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. Qorvo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS -- $134.83) provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. Qualys will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Quidel Inc. (NASDAQ:QDEL -- $100.97) develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. Quidel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST -- $8.55) provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. QuinStreet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD -- $94.45) provides cyber security solutions. Rapid7 will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN -- $42.49) operates as a real estate investment trust. Rayonier will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX -- $28.22) provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. REGENXBIO will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII -- $25.87) leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. Rent-A-Center will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ -- $13.58) operates as a real estate investment trust. RLJ Lodging Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT -- $13.18) operates as a real estate investment trust. RPT Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT -- $73.33) focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. Sarepta Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Seer Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER -- $8.53) engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. Seer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Selective Insurance Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI -- $83.94) provides insurance products and services in the United States. Selective Insurance will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE:SGFY -- $14.10) operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. Signify Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO -- $81.53) designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. Silicon Motion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Silk Road Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SILK -- $38.73) operates as a medical device company in the United States. Silk Road Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ:SITM -- $183.34) designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. SiTime will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE -- $21.64) provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Spirit Airlines will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM -- $30.75) offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Sprouts Farmers Market will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Stoneridge Inc. (NYSE:SRI -- $18.81) designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. Stoneridge will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. (NYSE:RGR -- $69.31) designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. Sturm, Ruger & Co. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN -- $22.94) engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. Sunrun will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO -- $12.06) operates as a real estate investment trust. Sunstone Hotel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM -- $95.92) designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. Tandem Diabetes Care will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY -- $26.09) provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). Thryv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TimkenSteel Corp. (NYSE:TMST -- $20.19) manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. TimkenSteel will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP -- $24.79) operates as an online travel company. TripAdvisor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC -- $72.08) designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. TTEC Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Tutor Perini Corp. (NYSE:TPC -- $9.35) provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. Tutor Perini will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO -- $112.30) provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Twilio will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO -- $5.07) operates as a real estate investment trust. Two Harbors Investment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY -- $10.23) operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. Udemy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD -- $14.64) provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Upland Software will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vapotherm Inc. (NYSE:VAPO -- $4.62) focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. Vapotherm will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI -- $29.93) operates as a real estate investment trust. VICI Properties will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Vimeo Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO -- $10.79) provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. Vimeo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE:WOLF -- $95.69) provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. Wolfspeed will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will bring initial and continuing jobless claims, as well as productivity data, and unit labor costs.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

