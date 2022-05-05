Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/5/2022

Today will bring initial and continuing jobless claims, as well as productivity data, and unit labor costs.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 5:

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW -- $27.63) develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. ACI Worldwide will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF -- $42.35) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. Acushnet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT -- $34.90) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. Adient will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT -- $6.86) provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. ADT will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO -- $23.58) engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. Agios Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD -- $235.40) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. Air Products and Chemicals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Allete Inc. (NYSE:ALE -- $58.89) operates as an energy company. Allete will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX -- $33.34) owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. AMC Networks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD -- $56.43) engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. Anheuser-Busch InBev will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO -- $51.92) is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. Apollo Global Management will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Aptiv plc (NYSE:APTV -- $108.69) designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. Aptiv will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ArcelorMittal Inc. (NYSE:MT -- $28.85) operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. ArcelorMittal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW -- $119.99) provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Arrow Electronics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Atlas Air Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW -- $69.08) provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. Atlas Air Worldwide will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL -- $80.64) supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. Ball Corporation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Bally's Corp. (NYSE:BALY -- $30.35) engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. Bally's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE -- $52.94) operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. BCE will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Becton, Dickinson and Co. (NYSE:BDX -- $245.58) develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. Becton Dickinson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY -- $56.94) manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Berry Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



BrightView Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BV -- $12.34) provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. BrightView will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



California Resources Corp. (NYSE:CRC -- $39.75) operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. California Resources will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ -- $25.45) produces and sells uranium. Cameco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CRC -- $58.08) operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Cardinal Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS -- $11.45) operates as a digital marketplace and provides solutions for the automotive industry. Cars.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE -- $82.44) operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. CBRE Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM -- $10.17) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. Chimera Investment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (NYSE:CIM -- $31.01) engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. ChipMOS Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM -- $6.30) provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. Commscope will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP -- $95.92) explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. ConocoPhillips will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX -- $70.96) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. Crocs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG -- $120.20) provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Datadog will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Deluxe Corp. (NYSE:DLX -- $26.88) provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. Deluxe will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG -- $6.92) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. DigitalBridge will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D -- $81.05) produces and distributes energy. Dominion Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:DFIN -- $30.12) operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. Donnelley Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT -- $21.18) provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. EngageSmart will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM -- $288.50) provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. EPAM Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Evergy Inc. (NYSE:EVRG -- $67.08) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. Evergy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT -- $115.22) is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Federal Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS -- $40.37) provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Focus Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO -- $18.46) provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. Gogo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN -- $33.57) manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. Hain Celestial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI -- $13.41) designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. Hanesbrands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:HR -- $28.55) is a real estate investment trust. Healthcare Realty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII -- $212.33) engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. Huntington Ingalls will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



IdaCorp Inc. (NYSE:IDA -- $102.39) engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. IdaCorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ingredion Inc. (NYSE:INGR -- $85.55) produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. Ingredion will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Insight Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT -- $99.42) provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Insight Enterprises will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Insmed Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM -- $22.45) develops and commercializes therapies for patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP -- $82.19) engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. Installed Building Products will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA -- $51.61) focuses on the development of therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE -- $113.48) operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. Intercontinental Exchange will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



InterDigital Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC -- $57.40) designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. InterDigital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD -- $12.11) focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Kellogg Inc. (NYSE:K -- $67.37) manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. Kellogg will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB -- $40.75) designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. Kontoor Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR -- $109.55) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America. Lamar Advertising will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC -- $150.83) manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. Lancaster Colony will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE -- $83.25) operates online consumer platform in the United States. LendingTree will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP -- $12.36) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT). LXP Industrial Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP -- $48.02) engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. Magellan Midstream will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV -- $102.47) provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. ModivCare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



NetScout Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT -- $31.44) provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. NetScout Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE -- $40.41) operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. New Fortress Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Nikola Corporation (NYSE:NKLA -- $7.00) operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. Nikola will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR -- $42.79) provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. New Jersey Resources will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW -- $10.82) distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Now will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE -- $38.48) operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. OGE Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN -- $10.82) develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Organon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Papa John's International Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA -- $91.98) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. Papa John's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Parker-Hannifin Corp. (NYSE:PH -- $273.06) manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. Parker-Hannifin will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN -- $37.70) owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. Penn National Gaming will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO -- $21.10) engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. Portillo's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR -- $116.23) provides specialty contracting services worldwide. Quanta Services will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL -- $78.38) operates as a cruise company worldwide. Royal Caribbean will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH -- $16.09) operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. Sally Beauty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS -- $68.34) operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. SeaWorld Entertainment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT -- $2.22) operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance policies to consumers from various insurance carriers in the United States. SelectQuote will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR -- $54.71) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Shift4 Payments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP -- $452.98) provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Shopify will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



SolarWinds Corp. (NYSE:SWI -- $12.57) provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. SolarWinds will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Sotera Health Co. (NASDAQ:SHC -- $20.55) provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Sotera Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Terminix Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMX -- $46.00) provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. Terminix will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD -- $185.29) engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. TopBuild will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB -- $67.22) provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Trimble will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH -- $101.26) operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. U.S. Physical Therapy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT -- $12.19) is an internally managed real estate investment trust. Uniti Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO -- $36.29) designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. Vista Outdoor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Vontier Corp. (NYSE:VNT -- $25.62) engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. Vontier will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Walker & Dunlop Inc. (NYSE:WD -- $120.68) originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. Walker & Dunlop will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W -- $87.39) engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. Wayfair will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC -- $122.62) provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Wesco will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



WestRock Co. (NYSE:WRK -- $49.99) provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. WestRock will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS -- $174.67) discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. Zoetis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU -- $10.19) operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. 2U will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON -- $50.06) engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. AAON will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE -- $29.02) provides workforce solutions worldwide. Adtalem Global Education will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The AES Corp. (NYSE:AES -- $21.92) operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. AES will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL -- $41.15) engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. Air Lease will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG -- $31.99) provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. Air Transport Services Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM -- $63.98) provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. Alarm.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alkami Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT -- $12.92) offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. Alkami Technology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alleghany Corp. (NYSE:Y -- $836.01) provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. Alleghany will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX -- $20.86) provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Allscripts Healthcare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:AOSL -- $47.62) designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR -- $56.01) provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. Altair Engineering will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE -- $93.86) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. Ameren will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Home 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH -- $38.30) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry. American Homes 4 Rent will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD -- $26.74) operates as a real estate investment trust. Americold Realty Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AMN -- $91.59) provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. AMN Healthcare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Appian Corp. (NASDAQ:APPN -- $50.90) provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. Appian will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR -- $80.41) provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. Avalara will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX -- $8.34) provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. AvidXchange will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX -- $57.45) engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. Axonics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS -- $25.72) manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. B&G Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL -- $175.75) provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. Bill.com will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL -- $67.12) provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. BlackLine will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Block Inc. (NYSE:SQ -- $105.86) creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. Block will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Bloom Energy Corp. (NYSE:BE -- $20.30) designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. Bloom Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Boise Cascade Co. (NYSE:BCC -- $85.06) manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cable ONE Inc. (NYSE:CABO -- $1,153.00) provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. Cable ONE will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cambium Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:CMBM -- $16.81) provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Cambium Networks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA -- $34.07) discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. CareDx will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Certara Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT -- $19.18) provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. Certara will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chuy's Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY -- $25.51) owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. Chuy's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE -- $6.28) provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. Clean Energy Fuels will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET -- $89.91) operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. Cloudflare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS -- $12.82) discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. Codexis will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cognex Inc. (NASDAQ:CGNX -- $68.12) provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Cognex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI -- $21.55) is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. Compass Diversified will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP -- $60.54) produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Compass Minerals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED -- $92.01) engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. Consolidated Edison will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT -- $33.45) operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. Confluent will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR -- $15.57) designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. Corsair Gaming will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET -- $14.41) operates as an animal-health technology and services company. Covetrus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX -- $25.98) provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Cryoport will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK -- $17.81) provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Cushman & Wakefield will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA -- $110.80) provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. DaVita will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE:DRH -- $10.40) is a self-advised real estate investment trust. Diamondrock Hospitality will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM -- $22.45) provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. DMC Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB -- $78.43) creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. Dolby Laboratories will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH -- $82.26) operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. DoorDash will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX -- $22.09) provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Dropbox will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP -- $2.22) manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Endo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV -- $78.72) provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. Envestnet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG -- $124.77) explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. EOG Resources will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT -- $248.38) provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. Frontdoor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Floor & Décor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND -- $87.11) operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. Floor & Décor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Fox Factory Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXF -- $87.66) designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. Fox Factory Holding will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG -- $39.21) owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. Franchise Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR -- $31.90) provides home service plans in the United States. Frontdoor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO -- $4.57) operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. fuboTV will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Funko Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO -- $16.59) designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Funko will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G -- $40.70) provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. Genpact will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO -- $8.84) develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. GoPro will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Green Dot Corp. (NASDAQ:GDOT -- $28.52) operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. Green Dot will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN -- $14.49) provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. Grid Dynamics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH -- $56.21) provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Guardant Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (NYSE:GH -- $29.42) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States. Healthcare Trust of America will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC -- $16.54) is a business development company. Hercules Capital will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE:HMN -- $41.28) operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. Horace Mann will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS -- $392.21) provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. HubSpot will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN -- $307.68) provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Illumina will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN -- $25.58) develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Inogen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD -- $247.01) develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Insulet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA -- $16.50) focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. Iovance Biotherapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC -- $129.72) provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. iRhythm will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS -- $15.40) operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. Kratos will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Leslie's Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL -- $19.83) operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. Leslie's will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV -- $104.84) operates as a live entertainment company. Live Nation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID -- $20.26) develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. Lucid Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI -- $30.51) provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. Maravai LifeSciences will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (NYSE:VAC -- $148.86) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. Marriott Vacations will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ -- $76.90) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. MasTec will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



McKesson Corp. (NYSE:MCK -- $306.80) provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. McKesson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE:MAX -- $14.11) operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. MediaAlpha will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI -- $1,023.21) operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. MercadoLibre will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD -- $1,379.62) engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. Mettler-Toledo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST -- $84.75) engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. Monster Beverage will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP -- $40.59) owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. MP Materials will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA -- $36.81) develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Natera will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG -- $69.66) operates as a diversified energy company. National Fuel Gas will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA -- $20.22) focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. News Corporation will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR -- $14.57) designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. nLIGHT will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK -- $25.39) provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. NortonLifeLock will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Open Lending Inc. (NASDAQ:LPRO -- $14.16) provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. Open Lending will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN -- $7.52) operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Opendoor Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC -- $16.58) manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. Orion Engineered Carbons will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paycor Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR -- $25.42) provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. Paycor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Paylocity Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PCTY -- $194.58) provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. Paylocity will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA -- $39.08) provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. Pembina Pipeline will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT -- $15.24) invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. PennyMac will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Perdoceo Education Corp. (NASDAQ:PRDO -- $10.82) provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. Perdoceo Education will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA -- $8.70) owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST -- $73.18) operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. Post will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH -- $55.34) develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. Prestige Consumer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI -- $130.76) provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. Primerica will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY -- $40.14) specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Progyny will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI -- $2.46) focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. Puma Biotechnology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Quaker Chemical Corp. (NYSE:KWR -- $166.58) develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Quaker Chemical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ:RDFN -- $12.01) operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. Redfin will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA -- $110.85) engages in reinsurance business. Reinsurance Group of America will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG -- $133.57) offers environmental services in the United States. Republic Services will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL -- $63.99) provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. SailPoint will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO -- $4.58) focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. Sangamo Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Select Medical Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SEM -- $23.15) operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. Select Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK -- $59.76) owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Shake Shack will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Standex International Corp. (NYSE:SXI -- $97.96) manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. Standex International will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR -- $19.06) offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. SunPower will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE:SG -- $28.19) develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. Sweetgreen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Synaptics Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNA -- $156.33) develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. Synaptics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC -- $3.75) operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT -- $15.79) is an operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger Factory will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Teradata Corp. (NYSE:TDC -- $41.55) provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. Teradata will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Texas Roadhouse Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH -- $81.48) operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Texas Roadhouse will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY -- $32.07) provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. Tivity Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC -- $13.15) manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). TPI Composites will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX -- $25.91) focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Travere Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Twist Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:TWST -- $34.85) manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. Twist Bioscience will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE -- $72.29) focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED -- $132.81) is a real estate investment trust. Universal Display will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Unum Group (NYSE:UNM -- $32.36) provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Unum Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



United States Cellular Corp. (NYSE:USM -- $30.76) provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. United States Cellular will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Velodyne Lidar Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR -- $2.05) provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. Velodyne Lidar will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR -- $55.68) operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries, healthcare, and real estate. Ventas will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX -- $273.70) engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY -- $2.69) designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. ViewRay will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR -- $22.27) develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir Biotechnology will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE -- $7.89) focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. Virgin Galactic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC -- $33.48) produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. Warrior Met Coal will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM -- $45.48) sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. Wheaton Precious Metals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH -- $1.77) operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. ContextLogic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE -- $59.81) engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. World Wrestling will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



WW International Inc. (NYSE:WW -- $9.75) provides weight management products and services worldwide. WW will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR -- $26.01) focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Xencor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP -- $33.17) operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. Yelp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z -- $40.96) operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. Zillow will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV -- $23.27) develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. ZimVie will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the week will close out on with nonfarm payrolls and an unemployment rate update. An average hourly earnings update, the labor force participation rate, and consumer credit data are due out as well.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

