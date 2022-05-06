Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/6/2022

Today the week will close out on with nonfarm payrolls and an unemployment rate update. An average hourly earnings update, the labor force participation rate, and consumer credit data are due out as well.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 6:

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR -- $16.03) develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. ACM Research will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL -- $7.07) designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. American Axle will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ABR -- $17.27) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. Arbor Realty Trust will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP -- $35.04) owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. Brookfield Renewable Partners will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. (NYSE:ECOM -- $13.71) provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. ChannelAdvisor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cigna Corp. (NYSE:CI -- $252.08) provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Cigna will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK -- $15.09) engages in the motion picture exhibition business. Cinemark will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Construction Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD -- $26.20) engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Construction Partners will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB -- $44.58) operates as an energy infrastructure company. Enbridge will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT -- $41.43) provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Essent Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Fluor Corp. (NYSE:FLR -- $25.85) provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. Fluor will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR -- $24.72) provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. Frontier Communications Parent will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ:GT -- $13.60) develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. Goodyear will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN -- $19.32) owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. Gray Television will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP -- $53.41) operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Icahn Enterprises will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN -- $4.85) develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. ImmunoGen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Interface Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE -- $13.53) designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Interface will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP -- $25.43) provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. Koppers Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG -- $37.71) operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. NRG Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Proto Labs Inc. (NYSE:PRLB -- $43.61) operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. Proto Labs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA -- $4.31) engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. Qurate Retail will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK -- $15.00) provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. Ranpak will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

The E.W. Scripps Co. (NASDAQ:SSP -- $17.25) operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Scripps will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB -- $81.70) operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. Spectrum Brands will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE:SPIR -- $1.63) provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. Spire will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Telus Corp. (NYSE:SPIR -- $24.64) provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. Telus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA -- $13.29) engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. Under Armour will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP -- $8.35) engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. Ballard Power will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT -- $1.23) engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. Westport report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to next week, the second week of May will bring plenty of earnings and economic data. Investors will be watching for the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, as well as the producer price index (PPI) the following day.

Though the amount of quarterly reports will start to dwindle next week, earnings season is still underway. Alibaba (BABA), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), BioNTech (BNTX), Hyatt Hotels (H), Novavax (NVAX), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Sonos (SONO), Tapestry (TPR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walt Disney (DIS), and Yeti (YETI) are just some of the companies announcing quarterly results.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

