Today's Stock Market News & Events: 5/9/2022

This week will bring plenty of earnings and economic data. Investors will be watching for the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday, as well as the producer price index (PPI) the following day.

Though the amount of quarterly reports will start to dwindle this week, earnings season is still underway. Alibaba (BABA), AMC Entertainment (AMC), Beyond Meat (BYND), BioNTech (BNTX), Hyatt Hotels (H), Novavax (NVAX), Palantir Technologies (PLTR), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), Sonos (SONO), Tapestry (TPR), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walt Disney (DIS), and Yeti (YETI) are just some of the companies announcing quarterly results this week.

Today will start the week off slow, with only wholesale inventories data and inflation expectations due out.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, May 9:

Aecom Inc. (NYSE:ACM -- $71.17) provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Aecom will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL -- $11.65) provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. Azul will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



BioNTech S.E. (NASDAQ:BNTX -- $136.17) develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. BioNTech will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Clarivate plc (NYSE:CLVT -- $14.65) provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. Clarivate will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY -- $7.28) engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. Coty will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK -- $111.32) operates as an energy company in the United States. Duke Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Elanco Animal Health Inc. (NYSE:ELAN -- $23.79) innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. Elanco Animal Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR -- $29.98) manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. Energizer will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Heska Corp. (NASDAQ:HSKA -- $100.84) sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. Heska will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



HF Sinclair Corp. (NYSE:DINO -- $42.68) operates as an independent energy company. HF Sinclair will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV -- $43.70) develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. Hilton Grand Vacations will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Holly Energy Partners Inc. (NYSE:HEP -- $18.24) provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. Holly Energy Partners will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (NYSE:JLL -- $201.89) provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Jones Lang LaSalle will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE -- $1.91) develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. Lordstown Motors will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



The Macerich Co. (NYSE:RIDE -- $13.51) operates as a real estate investment trust. Macerich will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE -- $69.30) engages in the entertainment business. Madison Square Garden will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MSGE -- $9.48) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. Palantir Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM -- $20.99) provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. R1 RCM will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT -- $19.00) provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. RadNet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA -- $21.80) operates as a media company in the United States. TEGNA will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS -- $17.49) provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Thoughtworks will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS -- $30.54) manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. TreeHouse Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN -- $90.82) operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. Tyson Foods will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS -- $9.95) operates as a healthcare company worldwide. Viatris will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW -- $18.83) provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. WideOpenWest will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the open today.



3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD -- $11.02) provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. 3D Systems will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC -- $13.76) engages in the theatrical exhibition business. AMC Entertainment will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



American Well Corp. (NYSE:AMWL -- $2.95) operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. American Well will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI -- $4.11) connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Angi will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA -- $71.17) provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. Azenta will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI -- $5.21) focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK -- $17.96) owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. Blink Charging will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Brighthouse Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF -- $52.11) provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. Brighthouse Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT -- $50.33) manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. BWX Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG -- $31.75) operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. CarGurus will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT -- $5.59) owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. DHT will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB -- $15.15) provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. Dun & Bradstreet will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH -- $29.34) operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. Equitable Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE -- $61.56) produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. Esco Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG -- $39.94) operates as a software company, provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations operational response to critical events in the United States and internationally. Everbridge will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN -- $8.41) discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. FibroGen will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GoodRx Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX -- $12.74) offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. GoodRx will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN -- $16.45) operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. Groupon will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO -- $68.68) develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Helios Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX -- $4.11) engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. Heron Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE:HI -- $42.87) operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. Hillenbrand will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM -- $5.99) focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. Hudbay Minerals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI -- $206.25) develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. ICU Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC -- $77.16) operates as a media and internet company worldwide. InterActiveCorp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF -- $122.15) manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. International Flavors & Fragrances will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR -- $22.59) provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. James River Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG -- $20.18) provides DevOps platform in the United States. JFrog will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN -- $18.84) provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. LivePerson will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:MGY -- $25.67) engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Magnolia Oil & Gas will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR -- $32.20) provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. Maxar Technologies will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA -- $3.30) operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. Mesa Air will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP -- $67.56) develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Microchip will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC -- $12.08) distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. MRC Global will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National CineMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI -- $2.08) operates cinema advertising network in North America. National CineMedia will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



National Health Investors Inc. (NYSE:NHI -- $53.82) operates as a real estate investment trust. National Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX -- $57.30) focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. Novavax will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK -- $2.62) engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Opko Health will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Oportun Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRT -- $11.63) provides financial services. Oportun Financial will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG -- $19.41) provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. Plug Power will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PRA Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA -- $41.83) engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. PRA Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Primoris Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PRIM -- $23.46) provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. Primoris Services will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ProAssurance Corp. (NYSE:PRA -- $24.49) provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. ProAssurance will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM -- $21.63) provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. PubMatic will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG -- $76.41) provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. RingCentral will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. (NYSE:RBA -- $52.32) sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. Ritchie Bros. will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR -- $5.89) operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. Rover Group will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV -- $137.30) engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. ShockWave Medical will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG -- $121.42) operates as a real estate investment trust. Simon Property will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SmileDirectClub Inc. (NYSE:SDC -- $1.78) offers clear aligner therapy treatment. SmileDirectClub will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU -- $37.05) operates as an integrated energy company. Suncor Energy will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN -- $27.48) focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK -- $25.73) provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. TaskUs will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP -- $6.26) operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Trex Inc. (NYSE:TREX -- $55.47) manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. Trex will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR -- $29.72) distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. Univar Solutions will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Upstart Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST -- $83.89) operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Upstart will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV -- $29.53) manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Valvoline will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO -- $23.51) develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. Veeco Instruments will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM -- $1.35) operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. Vroom will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:XPO -- $53.65) provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. XPO Logistics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB -- $8.86) focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA -- $8.08) develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. Zynga will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index is expected to come out, in addition to real household debt data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

