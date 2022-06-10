×
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   4,017.82
DOW   32,272.79
QQQ   299.40
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Teslas with Autopilot a step closer to recall after wrecks
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st in 11 years
Live updates | Russian forces appear headed for Zaporizhzhia
Biden pushing to lower ocean shipping costs, fight inflation
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/10/2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today the monthly CPI is due out, as well as monthly core CPI, year-over-year CPI, and year-over-year core CPI. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is also on tap, alongside 5-year inflation expectations, and a federal budget balance update.

There are no public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, June 10.

Looking ahead to next week, the middle of June will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Team Schaeffer's is participating at the Southwest Ohio Take Steps walk this weekend! Millions of Americans are living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, and currently there is no cure. Our team is walking and raising money to support the crucial work of the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation. Take Steps is the Foundation’s largest nationwide fundraising campaign, helping to accelerate the progress of breakthrough research and to support critical patient programs. Support the cause and/or our team here.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.