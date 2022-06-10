Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/10/2022

Today the monthly CPI is due out, as well as monthly core CPI, year-over-year CPI, and year-over-year core CPI. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index is also on tap, alongside 5-year inflation expectations, and a federal budget balance update.

There are no public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, June 10.



Looking ahead to next week, the middle of June will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.