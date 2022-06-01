Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/1/2022

Today the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI is due out, along with the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing index, job openings data, construction spending data, motor vehicles sales, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 1:

Capri Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:CPRI -- $48.74) designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Capri Holdings will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Conn's Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN -- $13.20) operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. Conn's will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI -- $52.28) manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. Donaldson will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Weibo Corp. (NASDAQ:WB -- $22.00) operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. Weibo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI -- $18.92) operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. C3.ai will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY -- $24.80) engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. Chewy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO -- $10.23) provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Credo Technology Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX -- $59.35) provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Descartes will report its Q4 earnings of 2021 after the close today.



Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC -- $61.65) delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. Elastic will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME -- $124.74) provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. GameStop will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE:HPE -- $15.60) provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB -- $237.15) provides general purpose database platform worldwide. MongoDB will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO -- $32.67) provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. nCino will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP -- $71.95) provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. NetApp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Pure Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSTG -- $23.73) provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Pure Storage will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH -- $70.87) operates as an apparel company worldwide. PVH will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Semtech Corp. (NASDAQ:SMTC -- $64.09) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. Semtech will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S -- $23.79) operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. SentinelOne will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH -- $17.07) provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. UiPath will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV -- $170.26) provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Veeva Systems will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck Thursday, June 2, in addition to nonfarm productivity data, the unit labor costs revision, and factory orders.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

