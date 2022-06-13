Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/13/2022

This week will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

Today the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its one- and three-year inflation expectations reports.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, June 13:

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL -- $67.14) provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Oracle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be released alongside producer price index (PPI) final demand data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

There is no options strategy that more perfectly approaches trading the fastest moving and most volatile stocks available in the marketplace than this one. In fact, there is no strategy that better utilizes put options for optimal returns and a real trading edge over other traders in the exact same market. New options traders fail out at an incredible rate without proper trade research, execution timing, and option picking. Capitalize on Schaeffer’s 100+ years of options trading excellence with the most coveted product launch in company history... THIS WEEK! Click here for more information! What options trading strategy should be in every single trader’s arsenal?

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.