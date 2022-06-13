×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/13/2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week will be busy, with loads of economic data due out. Multiple updates from the Federal Reserve are sure to keep Wall Street's attention, while a host of indexes will give clues into the economy's performance at the midpoint of this inflation-laden year. As far as earnings are concerned, it'll be relatively bare with earnings season firmly behind us. Of the few names are still set to report, with Adobe (ADBE), Jabil (JBL), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) taking center stage.

Today the Federal Reserve Bank of New York will release its one- and three-year inflation expectations reports.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, June 13:

Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL -- $67.14) provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Oracle will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be released alongside producer price index (PPI) final demand data.  

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

What options trading strategy should be in every single trader’s arsenal? There is no options strategy that more perfectly approaches trading the fastest moving and most volatile stocks available in the marketplace than this one. In fact, there is no strategy that better utilizes put options for optimal returns and a real trading edge over other traders in the exact same market. New options traders fail out at an incredible rate without proper trade research, execution timing, and option picking. Capitalize on Schaeffer’s 100+ years of options trading excellence with the most coveted product launch in company history... THIS WEEK! Click here for more information!

 


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.