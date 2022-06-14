Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/14/2022

Today the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) small-business index will be released alongside producer price index (PPI) final demand data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 14:

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM -- $21.63) distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Core & Main will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM -- $9.83) provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. Sprinklr will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wednesday will feature the majority of the week's economic data. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release a statement alongside its projections, while Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a news conference that afternoon.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.