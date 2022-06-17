Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/17/2022

**REMINDER: THE STOCK MARKET WILL BE CLOSED FOR THE FULL SESSION ON MONDAY, JUNE 20, IN OBSERVANCE OF THE JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY. PLEASE MANAGE YOUR OPEN POSITIONS ACCORDINGLY.**

Today will feature capacity utilization, leading economic indicators, and the industrial production index.

There are no public companies slated to release corporate earnings today, June 17.



Looking ahead to next week, investors can expect a brief respite next week. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth, while jobs data and purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) will hold the bulk of investors' attention later in the week. Next week's earnings docket features a few names, with CarMax (KMX), Carnival (CCL), Darden Restaurants (DRI), FedEx (FDX), KB Home (KBH), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Lennar (LEN), Rite Aid (RAD), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Winnebago (WGO) slated to report.

Markets are closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's national activity index will be released, alongside an existing home sales report.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

