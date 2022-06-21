×
S&P 500   3,763.98 (+2.43%)
DOW   30,411.31 (+1.75%)
QQQ   281.59 (+2.51%)
AAPL   136.47 (+3.73%)
MSFT   254.09 (+2.60%)
META   166.65 (+1.78%)
GOOGL   2,222.72 (+3.73%)
AMZN   110.56 (+4.09%)
TSLA   705.12 (+8.43%)
NVDA   169.70 (+6.86%)
NIO   22.75 (+9.53%)
BABA   106.24 (+3.91%)
AMD   85.74 (+5.11%)
MU   57.79 (+3.66%)
CGC   3.59 (+6.53%)
T   19.63 (+1.29%)
GE   67.40 (+2.12%)
F   11.57 (+3.03%)
DIS   95.06 (+0.76%)
AMC   12.80 (+2.15%)
PFE   47.60 (+2.30%)
PYPL   74.33 (+1.96%)
NFLX   176.69 (+0.67%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/21/2022

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

This week investors can expect a brief respite. U.S. markets were closed yesterday in observance of Juneteenth, while jobs data and purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) will hold the bulk of investors' attention later in the week. This week's earnings docket features a few names, with CarMax (KMX)Carnival (CCL)Darden Restaurants (DRI)FedEx (FDX), KB Home (KBH), La-Z-Boy (LZB), Lennar (LEN)Rite Aid (RAD), Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI), and Winnebago (WGO) slated to report.

Today the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's national activity index will be released, alongside an existing home sales report.  

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 21:

Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN -- $64.63) operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. Lennar will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

La-Z-Boy Inc. (NYSE:LZB -- $23.19) manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. La-Z-Boy will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, there is no economic data currently scheduled for Wednesday.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


