Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/2/2022

Today the regularly scheduled initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck in addition to nonfarm productivity data, the unit labor costs revision, and factory orders.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 2:

Ciena Corp. (NYSE:CIEN -- $51.35) provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. Ciena will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI -- $15.52) designs, manufactures, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. Designer Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE:HRL -- $48.28) develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. Hormel Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX -- $11.63) provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. SecureWorks will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



SpartanNash Co. (NASDAQ:SPTN -- $33.96) distributes and retails grocery products. SpartanNash will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC -- $80.99) engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. Toro will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN -- $21.20) operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Asana will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Calavo Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW -- $33.62) markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. Calavo Growers will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO -- $343.21) develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. Cooper will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD -- $161.45) provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. CrowdStrike will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN -- $7.61) operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. JOANN will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU -- $289.96) designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. Lululemon Athletica will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA -- $84.43) provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. Okta will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD -- $25.40) operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. PagerDuty will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR -- $18.16) provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Phreesia will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



RH (NYSE:RH -- $290.00) operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. RH will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE -- $9.72) provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. StoneCo will report its Q1 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ -- $32.97) operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Zumiez will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday has nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, the Markit composite PMI, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and average hourly earnings on tap.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.