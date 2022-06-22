Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/22/2022

Today there is no economic data scheduled for release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 22:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY -- $53.84) provides organizational consulting services worldwide. Korn Ferry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO -- $45.76) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL -- $61.13) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. H.B. Fuller will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



KB Home (NYSE:KBH -- $25.61) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS -- $10.44) provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. Steelcase will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR -- $40.96) focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. Worthington will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck. Further, current account data for the first quarter is due out, in addition to the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.



