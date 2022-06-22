×
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt
S&P 500   3,764.79
DOW   30,530.25
QQQ   281.08
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
Nuclear industry hopes to expand output with new reactors
Stocks gain ground, clawing back a piece of last week's drop
Buy the Dip in These 3 Mid-Caps
Kellogg to split into 3; snacks, cereals, plant-based food
Amazon's Jassy names new head for troubled retail business
UK rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against govt

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/22/2022

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today there is no economic data scheduled for release. 

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 22:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY -- $53.84) provides organizational consulting services worldwide. Korn Ferry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO -- $45.76) manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. Winnebago will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL -- $61.13) formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. H.B. Fuller will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH -- $25.61) operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. KB Home will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS -- $10.44) provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. Steelcase will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR -- $40.96) focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. Worthington will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, the usual initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck. Further, current account data for the first quarter is due out, in addition to the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.



View the "7 Retail Stocks That May Still Ring the Register".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.