Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/23/2022

Today the usual initial and continuing jobless claims are on deck. Further, current account data for the first quarter is due out, in addition to the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing and services PMIs.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 23:

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN -- $286.40) provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. Accenture will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG -- $37.87) designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Apogee Enterprises will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Darden Restaurants Inc. (NYSE:DRI -- $115.12) owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. Darden Restaurants will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS -- $359.94) provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. FactSet will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS -- $39.00) distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. GMS will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Rite Aid Corp. (NYSE:RAD -- $6.71) operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. Rite Aid will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



BlackBerry Ltd. (NYSE:BB -- $5.32) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. BlackBerry will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP -- $6.85) provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. CalAmp will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX -- $229.02) provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. FedEx will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI -- $13.10) designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. Smith & Wesson Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, the last day of the week will feature the University of Michigan's (UM) consumer sentiment index, five-year inflation expectations, and new home sales data.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.



The United States may not officially be on a war footing. But since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is pledging $350 million in military aid. And we're not the only ones. Our NATO allies are also making commitments to help Ukraine in its defense. And those commitments, along with that of the United States is likely to increase if the conflict escalates.

That means this is the time for opportunistic investors to pounce on defense stocks. These are stocks that support the military industrial complex in the United States. Even in peace time, the defense department commands a significant portion of the federal government's budget. So it's logical to presume that more money will be spent to assist in our defense as well as the defense of other countries.

This is an example of investing in the world that exists rather than the world you may want. These seven companies stand to see a sizable increase in revenue. This is likely to spill over into earnings which in turn will lead to a higher stock price over time.

Here are seven defense stocks that you should be considering right now.