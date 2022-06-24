×
S&P 500   3,854.90 (+1.56%)
DOW   31,059.29 (+1.24%)
QQQ   289.25 (+1.54%)
AAPL   140.55 (+1.65%)
MSFT   265.90 (+2.72%)
META   164.72 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   2,290.44 (+2.03%)
AMZN   113.63 (+1.06%)
TSLA   723.82 (+2.64%)
NVDA   165.12 (+1.77%)
NIO   23.43 (+1.65%)
BABA   114.89 (+2.48%)
AMD   84.02 (+1.93%)
MU   57.36 (+2.03%)
CGC   3.68 (+2.22%)
T   20.63 (+0.10%)
F   11.70 (+1.21%)
DIS   96.64 (+2.48%)
AMC   12.27 (+1.83%)
PFE   50.53 (+0.88%)
PYPL   76.39 (+3.50%)
NFLX   184.63 (+1.61%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/24/2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The last day of the week will feature the University of Michigan's (UM) consumer sentiment index, five-year inflation expectations, and new home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 24:

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX -- $91.76) operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Carnival Corp. & plc (NYSE:CCL -- $9.65) operates as a leisure travel company. Carnival will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, June is set to close out with a bang. The final week of the summer solstice month will be rife with economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revisions, a host of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation updates, and Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). As far as earnings go, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), McCormick (MKC), Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), are gearing up to report.

Things will kick off on Monday with durable goods orders, core capital goods orders, and the pending home sales index.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



