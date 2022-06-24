Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/24/2022

The last day of the week will feature the University of Michigan's (UM) consumer sentiment index, five-year inflation expectations, and new home sales data.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 24:

CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX -- $91.76) operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. CarMax will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Carnival Corp. & plc (NYSE:CCL -- $9.65) operates as a leisure travel company. Carnival will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Looking ahead to next week, June is set to close out with a bang. The final week of the summer solstice month will be rife with economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revisions, a host of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation updates, and Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). As far as earnings go, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), McCormick (MKC), Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), are gearing up to report.

Things will kick off on Monday with durable goods orders, core capital goods orders, and the pending home sales index.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.



