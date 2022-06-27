×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom

Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/27/2022

Monday, June 27, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

June is set to close out with a bang this week. This week will be rife with economic data, including first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) revisions, a host of personal consumption expenditures (PCE) inflation updates, and Chicago's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI). As far as earnings go, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)Constellation Brands (STZ), General Mills (GIS), McCormick (MKC), Micron (MU), Paychex (PAYX), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), are gearing up to report.

Things will kick off today with durable goods orders, core capital goods orders, and the pending home sales index.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 27:

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ:CNXC -- $145.30) provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. Concentrix will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF -- $27.83) engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Jefferies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

NIKE Inc. (NYSE:NKE -- $112.91) designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. NIKE will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Trip.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:TCOM -- $23.65) operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. Trip.com Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, April's year-over-year S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index is due out, as well as the consumer confidence index for June.  

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


