Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/28/2022

Today April's year-over-year S&P Case-Shiller U.S. home price index is due out, as well as the consumer confidence index for June.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 28:

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT -- $6.42) provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Cognyte Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC -- $19.77) manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. Enerpac Tool Group will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



TD Synnex Corp. (NYSE:SNX -- $98.27) provides business process services in the United States and internationally. TD Synnex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



AeroVironment Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV -- $82.83) designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. AeroVironment will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Progress Software Corp. (NASDAQ:PRGS -- $50.83) develops, deploys, and manages business applications. Progress Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, revisions for first-quarter GDP, final domestic demand, and gross domestic income are slated for release.

**REMINDER: THE U.S. STOCK MARKET IS CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 4, IN OBSERVATION OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY! THE MARKETS WILL REOPEN AT 9:30AM E.T. ON TUESDAY, JULY 5, FOR A SHORTENED TRADING WEEK!**

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.



