Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/29/2022

Today revisions for first-quarter GDP, final domestic demand, and gross domestic income are slated for release.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 29:

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY -- $6.53) operates a chain of retail stores. Bed Bath & Beyond will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS -- $70.26) manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. General Mills will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



McCormick & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MKC -- $86.84) manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. McCormick will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM -- $86.84) distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. MSC Industrial will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO -- $27.96) distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. Patterson Companies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX -- $119.88) provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. Paychex will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN -- $34.07) recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. Schnitzer Steel will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF -- $161.41) provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. UniFirst will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT -- $18.75) provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. Duck Creek Technologies will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN -- $28.41) manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. MillerKnoll will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH -- $20.46) designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. SMART Global will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Thursday will feature the bulk of the week's action. As always initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap, while monthly and year-over-year PCE inflation updates are due out. In addition, reports on nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending, as well as real disposable income and real consumer spending will be released. Lastly, the Chicago PMI will close out the jam-packed day tomorrow.

**REMINDER: THE U.S. STOCK MARKET IS CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 4, IN OBSERVATION OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY! THE MARKETS WILL REOPEN AT 9:30AM E.T. ON TUESDAY, JULY 5, FOR A SHORTENED TRADING WEEK!**

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.



