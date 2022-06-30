Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/30/2022

Today will feature the bulk of the week's action. As always initial and continuing jobless claims are on tap, while monthly and year-over-year PCE inflation updates are due out. In addition, reports on nominal personal income and nominal consumer spending, as well as real disposable income and real consumer spending will be released. Lastly, the Chicago PMI will close out the jam-packed day today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 30:

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI -- $155.74) provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. Acuity Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ -- $243.63) produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation Brands will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Lindsay Corp. (NYSE:LNN -- $121.75) provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. Lindsay will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



The Simply Good Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SMPL -- $41.20) operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. Simply Good Foods will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA -- $40.87) operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. Walgreens Boots Alliance will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.



Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD -- $8.03) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. Accolade will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU -- $56.02) designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.



Looking ahead to tomorrow, Friday will showcase the S&P Global U.S. manufacturing PMI, the ISM manufacturing index, and construction spending.

**REMINDER: THE U.S. STOCK MARKET IS CLOSED ON MONDAY, JULY 4, IN OBSERVATION OF AMERICA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY! THE MARKETS WILL REOPEN AT 9:30AM E.T. ON TUESDAY, JULY 5, FOR A SHORTENED TRADING WEEK!**

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

