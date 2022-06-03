×
S&P 500   4,131.21 (-1.09%)
DOW   33,043.66 (-0.62%)
QQQ   309.98 (-1.40%)
AAPL   146.90 (-2.85%)
MSFT   270.30 (-1.56%)
FB   195.91 (-1.48%)
GOOGL   2,326.13 (-1.12%)
AMZN   2,490.00 (-0.81%)
TSLA   734.90 (-5.17%)
NVDA   191.08 (-2.47%)
NIO   18.41 (-2.33%)
BABA   96.18 (-1.35%)
AMD   106.01 (-2.38%)
MU   71.50 (-5.13%)
T   21.08 (-0.52%)
GE   77.36 (-0.82%)
F   13.69 (-1.44%)
DIS   109.50 (-1.24%)
AMC   12.92 (-2.86%)
PFE   52.25 (-0.82%)
PYPL   86.77 (-1.75%)
NFLX   202.10 (-1.46%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/3/2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Today has nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, the Markit composite PMI, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and average hourly earnings on tap. 

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, June 3:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO -- $79.98) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. BRP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, the first full week of June will feature a host of inflation data that should guide investor and Fed sentiment. Earnings have come and gone, though Bilibili (BILI), Casey's General (CASY), Copua Software (COUP)Dave & Buster's (PLAY)Docusign (DOCU), Five Below (FIVE), Nio (NIO)Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)Signet Jewlers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SIFX) and Thor Industries (THO), are all still slated to report quarterly results next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


