Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/3/2022

Today has nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate, the Markit composite PMI, the S&P Global U.S. services PMI, the ISM services index, and average hourly earnings on tap.

The following public company is slated to release corporate earnings today, June 3:

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO -- $79.98) designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. BRP will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Looking ahead to next week, the first full week of June will feature a host of inflation data that should guide investor and Fed sentiment. Earnings have come and gone, though Bilibili (BILI), Casey's General (CASY), Copua Software (COUP), Dave & Buster's (PLAY), Docusign (DOCU), Five Below (FIVE), Nio (NIO), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), Signet Jewlers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SIFX) and Thor Industries (THO), are all still slated to report quarterly results next week.

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.

Despite record-high inflation, supply chain disruption, and increased cost pressures due to rising wages, the retail sector has been one of the better performers in 2022. At this time, many retailers have been easy to pass along their costs to consumers.

The question is how long can that last? Investors will get their first clue when the March 2022 Advance Monthly Retail Report is released on April 14, 2022. However, if you're looking to invest in the sector, it's important to widen your lens. Retail sales slowed sharply in February as opposed to January. However, this is a time when investors have to dive into the report. While some categories are struggling, other categories are outperforming the sector and may continue to do so.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven retail stocks that have been solid performers thus far in 2022 and have a solid outlook for the remainder of the year.