S&P 500   4,163.16 (+1.33%)
DOW   33,180.33 (+0.85%)
QQQ   311.19 (+1.63%)
AAPL   148.06 (+1.84%)
MSFT   272.86 (+1.05%)
FB   193.75 (+1.56%)
GOOGL   2,371.76 (+3.53%)
AMZN   126.77 (+3.61%)
TSLA   717.72 (+2.01%)
NVDA   191.54 (+2.32%)
NIO   19.41 (+7.36%)
BABA   101.57 (+8.97%)
AMD   107.91 (+1.51%)
CGC   4.18 (-3.24%)
MU   71.66 (+2.46%)
T   21.01 (+0.53%)
GE   78.02 (+1.36%)
F   13.56 (+0.44%)
DIS   109.71 (+0.96%)
AMC   12.23 (-1.77%)
PFE   53.42 (+0.41%)
PYPL   88.05 (+1.76%)
NFLX   201.73 (+1.38%)
Today's Stock Market News & Events: 6/6/2022

Monday, June 6, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

The first full week of June this week will feature a host of inflation data that should guide investor and Fed sentiment. Earnings have come and gone, though Bilibili (BILI), Casey's General (CASY), Copua Software (COUP)Dave & Buster's (PLAY)Docusign (DOCU), Five Below (FIVE), Nio (NIO)Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI)Signet Jewlers (SIG), Stitch Fix (SIFX) and Thor Industries (THO), are all still slated to report quarterly results this week.

There is no economic data slated for release today.

The following public companies are slated to release corporate earnings today, June 6:

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE:SAIC -- $88.10) provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Science Applications will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 before the bell today.

Coupa Software Inc. (NASDAQ:COUP -- $70.76) provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. Coupa Software will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB -- $40.93) develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. GitLab will report its Q2 earnings of 2022 after the close today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Tuesday will bring the foreign trade balance and a consumer credit report. 

All economic dates listed here are tentative and subject to change.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".


